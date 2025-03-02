Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates Prediction and Betting Tips | March 5th 2025

Chippa United and Orlando Pirates will trade tackles in a South African Premiership round 21 clash on Wednesday (March 5th). The game will be played at Sisa Dukashe Stadium.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Richards Bay over the weekend.

Pirates, meanwhile, suffered a 2-0 defeat away to Marumo Gallants. Gabadinho Mhango broke the deadlock in the 15th minute while Thalente Mbatha's 74th-minute own goal settled the contest.

The defeat left the Buccaneers in second spot in the standings with 36 points to show for their efforts in 16 games. Chippa United are ninth with 22 points to their name.

Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Orlando Pirates have 18 wins from the last 25 head-to-head games. Chippa United were victorious four times while three games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2024 when Pirates claimed a 2-1 comeback home win on the opening day of the season.

Pirates have scored at least two goals in four of the last five head-to-head games.

The last five head-to-head games have produced over 1.5 goals.

Six of Chippa United's last seven games, including each of the last five, have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Pirates have won seven of their last nine games across competitions, losing two.

Eight of Pirates' last 10 competitive games have produced over 2.5 goals and also had goals at both ends.

Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates Prediction

Chippa United are stuck in mid-table and are nine points off the continental places. However, their five-point cushion over the dotted line is cause for concern and they will be aiming to add a few more points on the board to steer further clear of the dropzone.

Orlando Pirates' slim title aspirations hit a major bump in the road following their shock defeat to relegation-threatened Marumo Gallants. The Soweto outfit are 18 points behind the league leaders with four games in hand and can ill-afford to drop too many points between now and the end of the campaign.

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Chippa United 1-2 Orlando Pirates

Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Orlando Pirates to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

