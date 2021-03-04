Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another set of fixtures this weekend as Orlando Pirates lock horns with Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Chippa United are in 12th place in the South African Premier Division at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The home side held Cape Town City to a 0-0 stalemate earlier this week and will need to put in a similar performance against the Buccaneers.

Orlando Pirates have made their way into third place in the league table in recent weeks and will be intent on building a streak of victories this month. The Bucs edged Bloemfontein Celtic to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will want to take all three points away from this match.

Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head

Orlando Pirates have an excellent record against Chippa United and have won 11 games out of a total of 15 matches played between the two teams. Chippa United have managed only three victories against Orlando Pirates and need to improve this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams earlier this season ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Orlando Pirates. Chippa United finished the game with ten men and will need to put in a better effort in this match.

Chippa United form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-D-D-L-W

Orlando Pirates form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-D-W-L-W

Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates Team News

Chippa United

Chippa United have a fully-fit squad going into this game and cannot afford to slip up against Orlando Pirates. The home side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its line-up for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Orlando Pirates

Thembinkosi Lorch, Terrence Dzvukamanja, and Zakhele Lepasa are currently injured for Orlando Pirates and have been sidelined this week. Frank Mhango and Nkanyiso Zungu are also carrying knocks and remain doubtful ahead of this game.

Injured: Thembinkosi Lorch, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Zakhele Lepasa

Doubtful: Frank Mhango, Nkanyiso Zungu

Suspended: None

Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates Predicted XI

Chippa United Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ayanda Mtshali; Riaan Hanamub, Frederic Nsabiyumva, Sandile Mthethwa, Nyiko Mobbie; Maloisane Mokhele, Sizwe Mdlinzo, Thamsanqa Sangweni, Anthony Laffor; Andile Mbenyane, Augustine Chidi Kwem

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Richard Ofori; Innocent Maela, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Wayde Jooste; Ben Motshwari, Thabang Monare; Maliele Vincent Pule, Fortune Makaringe, Deon Kavendji; Onassis Linda Mntambo

Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates Prediction

Orlando Pirates have an outside chance of winning the league title this season and will need to build a string of victories over the next few months. The Buccaneers have suffered from bouts of inconsistency this season and will need to make a statement in this match.

Chippa United have largely struggled this season and are likely to set up on the counter this weekend. Orlando Pirates are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Chippa United 0-1 Orlando Pirates

