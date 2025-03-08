Chivas Guadalajara vs Club America Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8, 2025

Chivas Guadalajara and Club America renew acquaintances in round 11 of the Mexican Liga MX when they lock horns at the Akron Stadium on Saturday. This will be the second of three consecutive meetings between the two teams.

Ad

Sebastian Caceres had a game to forget, as he inadvertently netted an own goal to hand Chivas a 1-0 first-leg victory over Club America in the first leg of their Champions Cup last-16 clash in midweek.

With that, Espinoza’s side have won their last four home games across competitions and are yet to suffer defeat at the Akron Stadium since the turn of the year.

Chivas now return to action in Liga MX, where they have had a topsy-turvy start to their campaign, claiming four wins and losing four of their opening 10 games to sit 10th in the points table with 14 points.

Ad

Trending

Club America, meanwhile, have their sights on a record-extending 17th Liga MX Clausura crown, as they sit second in the standings after 10 matches.

Andre Jardine’s men have picked up seven wins to collect 23 points, three adrift of leaders Club Leon, who have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their campaign.

Having floundered in their midweek Cup clash with Chivas, Club America will head into this meeting looking to make it three wins on the spin in the league.

Ad

Chivas Guadalajara vs Club America Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Club America have 29 wins from their last 64 meetings with Chivas Guadalajara, losing 18.

Club America are one of two sides with a perfect away record in Liga MX this season, winning four games.

Chivas are unbeaten in seven home games across competitions this season, winning five, scoring 11 goals and keeping three clean sheets.

Chivas Guadalajara vs Club America Prediction

Club America were made to rue their lack of cutting edge in the final third in Thursday’s cup clash against Chivas and will head into this one looking to exact revenge.

Ad

Jardine’s men have only lost one of their last nine visits to the Estadio Akron — which came in midweek — and given their superior and more experienced squad, expect them to return to winning ways.

Prediction: Chivas 0-2 Club America

Chivas Guadalajara vs Club America Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Club America to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have fewer than 11 corners in eight of their last nine encounters.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback