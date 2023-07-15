Chivas vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th July 2023

Athletic Bilbao begin their pre-season with a trip to Mexico, where they come up against Guadalajara at the Estadio Akron in Zapopan on Sunday.

Los Leones finished in eighth position for the second year running last season and had originally missed out on European football too. But with Osasuna, who came seventh, excluded by UEFA for match-fixing, the Basque Country outfit were invited to participate in the UEFA Europa Conference League instead.

Head coach Ernesto Valverde had also returned for a third term at the club, while coming out of a two-year hiatus. He was sacked as the Barcelona manager in February 2020 and hadn't taken up a position anywhere.

He was previously the coach of Bilbao from 2013 to 2017, and for another two years from 2003 to 2005.

Despite being granted an opportunity to play in Europe this season, the Basque Country outfit have been relatively quiet in the summer transfer window. Iñigo Ruiz de Galarreta is the only player signed thus far, with the 29-year-old joining on a free transfer from Mallorca.

On the other hand, long-time defender Inigo Martinez left for Barcelona, concluding his time at the San Mames after five years.

Bilbao can expect a baptism of fire in their first game of the summer against Mexican giants Guadalajara, who have won the Liga MX 12 times.

The Chivas could only finish ninth in the Apertura 2022, but recovered to come third in the Clausura 2023 and qualify for the knockout stages. They made it all the way to the finals, where UANL beat them 3-2 in the second leg to snatch the title away from them.

In the new season, though, Guadalajara are off to a flyer, winning their opening three games of the Apertura 2023. With nine points from a possible nine, they are at the top of the league table.

Chivas vs Athletic Bilbao Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Athletic Bilbao and Guadalajara met as recently as December 2022 for a friendly game where the Spanish team picked up a 2-0 victory.

Alex Berenguer and Oihan Sancet were the scorers for Bilbao on that day.

Guadalajara have scored at least two goals in their last three games.

Chivas vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

With Guadalajara already starting the new season, they are likely to play a weakened lineup here to avoid losing key players to injury. This should tilt the balance in Bilbao's favor.

Prediction: Chivas 1-2 Athletic Bilbao

Chivas vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Athletic Bilbao

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes