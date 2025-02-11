Chivas vs Cibao Prediction and Betting Tips | February 12th 2025 

Guadalajara Chivas and Cibao will ttrade tackles in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup first round tie on Wednesday (February 12th). The game will be played at Estadio Akron.

The tie is in the balance, with the first leg having ended in a 1-1 draw in the Dominican Republic last week. Cibao went ahead in the opening seconds of the game when Juan Sanchez broke the deadlock but Luis Rey scored a last-gasp equalizer for the visitors in the 10th minute of injury time.

Chivas followed up this stalemate with a 2-1 home win over Club Tijuana in the Mexican Liga MX Clausura. All three goals were scored in the first half, with Alan Pulido and Roberto Alvarado scoring for the hosts while Jose Zuniga pulled one back for Tijuana in first half injury time.

Trending

Chivas vs Cibao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chivas have two wins from three head-to-head games while one game was drawn.

Seven of Cibao's last nine games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Chivas' last six games across competitions have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Seven of Cibao's last eight games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Chivas' last six games to produce a winner have been decided by one goal.

Chivas have scored the opening goal in five of their seven games across competitions this season.

Chivas vs Cibao Prediction

Chivas were the favorites to claim victory in the first leg but barely managed to scrape out a draw. That result made it five games without a win for Oscar Garcia's side but they ended that streak with their victory over the weekend. Chivas will now be aiming to win consecutive games for the first time this season and are the heavy favorites to emerge victorious in front of their fans.

Cibao defied expectations to claim a draw in the first leg and have had a full week of rest compared to their hosts. They will need another shock result if they are to advance to the next round.

We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Chivas 3-0 Cibao

Chivas vs Cibao Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Chivas to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - First half result: Chivas to win

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback