Chivas vs Club America Prediction and Betting Tips | March 5th 2025

Chivas will welcome fierce rivals Club America to Akron Stadium in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16 on Wednesday. The hosts booked their place in the knockout round with a 4-1 win over Cibao last month. America booked their place in the round of 16 as the 2024 Liga MX winners.

Guadalajara have seen conclusive results in their last five games, recording three wins. They met Pumas UNAM in Liga MX Clausura last week and registered a 1-0 away win, thanks to Luis Gabriel Rey Mejía's stoppage-time winner.

Águilas are unbeaten in their last three games, recording two consecutive wins. They last met Toluca in Liga MX last week and registered a 3-0 home win, keeping their second consecutive clean sheet. Álvaro Fidalgo broke the deadlock in the sixth minute and provided an assist in the second half.

Chivas vs Club America Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and contest El Súper Clásico. They have met 217 times in competitive games. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 81 wins. Guadalajara are not far behind with 67 wins while 69 games have ended in draws.

Águilas are unbeaten in their last four meetings against the hosts, recording two wins while keeping four clean sheets.

Guadalajara have lost just one of their 11 games in the Champions Cup, with that defeat registered against America.

Chivas are winless in their last seven home meetings against the visitors, failing to score in six games.

America have suffered three losses in their last 15 meetings against Guadalajara, with all three registered at home.

They have met four times in the Champions Cup and the visitors have a 2-1 lead in wins.

Chivas vs Club America Prediction

Rojiblancos are unbeaten in their six home games in 2025, recording four wins, and will look to build on that form. They have failed to score in six of their last seven meetings against the visitors, which is a cause for concern.

Águilas have been in good touch recently, winning their last two games while scoring five goals. They have an impressive away record in this fixture and last suffered an away defeat against Chivas in 2020.

The visitors have been the dominant side in recent games in this fixture and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Chivas 1-2 Club America

Chivas vs Club America Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Club America to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

