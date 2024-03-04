Chivas vs Club America Prediction and Betting Tips | March 6th 2024

Chivas will entertain Club America at the Estadio Akron in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16 on Wednesday.

The two Liga MX rivals contest El Súper Clásico, also known as Clásico del fútbol Mexicano, largely considered to be the biggest rivalry in Mexican football. They will meet for just the second time in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

The hosts booked their place in the round of 16 with a 5-2 win on aggregate over Forge in the first round last month. They have seen a drop in form since a 2-1 home win in the second leg, with just one win in four Liga MX games. In their previous outing, they lost 3-0 to league leaders Cruz Azul on Saturday.

The visitors made it to the round of 16 with a 3-2 win on aggregate over Real Esteli, overturning a one-goal deficit from the first leg. They are unbeaten in their last three league games and registered a 5-1 away win over Atlas in the Liga MX Clausura on Saturday, with Henry Martín and Alejandro Zendejas bagging braces.

Chivas vs Club America Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two archrivals have crossed paths 251 times in all competitions, including friendlies. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, with a 94-78 lead in wins and 79 games ending in draws.

The hosts have just one win in their last eight meetings against the visitors, suffering five defeats. They have failed to score in five games in that period as well.

Club America have suffered just two losses in 2024 across all competitions, with both coming away from home.

Chivas have enjoyed an unbeaten record at home in 2024, recording four wins in five games. Interestingly, they have not kept a clean sheet in these games.

Their only meeting in the CONCACAF Champions Cup came in the 1985 first round, with America recording a 4-2 win on aggregate.

Chivas vs Club America Prediction

Rebaño Sagrado have just one win in their last four games in all competitions, failing to score twice. They have registered four consecutive wins at home in all competitions, scoring 10 goals while conceding five times, and will look to build on that form.

Nonetheless, they are winless in their last four home meetings against the capital club, suffering three defeats while failing to score in three games, and might struggle here. Javier Hernández has yet to open his goalscoring account for his boyhood club.

Águilas registered their biggest win of the year on Saturday, scoring five goals in their away meeting against Atlas, and will look to continue that goalscoring run. Henry Martín scored a brace in that win but had failed to score from the penalty spot earlier in that match.

They have suffered just one loss in their last seven away meetings against the hosts, recording four wins while also keeping four clean sheets, and are strong favorites.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the visitors' better recent record in this fixture, America are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Chivas 1-2 Club America

Chivas vs Club America Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Club America to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Julián Quiñones to score or assist any time - Yes