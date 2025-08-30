Chivas vs Cruz Azul Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2025

Chivas will invite Cruz Azul to Akron Stadium in the Liga MX Apertura phase on Saturday. The hosts have just one win from five league games, while Azul have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the league thus far.

Ad

Rojiblancos have endured a poor run of form and are winless in their last three league games. They ended their losing streak after two games as they were held to a 3-3 draw by Club Tijuana last week. They produced a remarkable comeback, scoring all three goals after the 74th minute.

The visitors extended their winning streak in Liga MX to four games last week with a 1-0 home triumph over Toluca. Luka Romero scored his first league goal for the capital club in that match.

Ad

Trending

Chivas vs Cruz Azul Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 66 times in all competitions since 1996. The capital club have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 22 wins. Guadalajara have 19 wins and 25 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the Clausura phase match in March, and the visitors recorded a 1-0 away win, extending their winning streak in this fixture to three games.

Three of the last four meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

The last eight meetings between them have produced conclusive results, with five wins for the visitors.

The capital club have suffered three defeats in Liga MX in 2025, with all three losses registered away from home.

Rojiblancos have suffered two defeats at home in Liga MX in 2025, with one of them registered against the visitors in March.

Ad

Chivas vs Cruz Azul Prediction

Guadalajara have just one win in the league this season, with that triumph registered at home. They have scored at least three goals in two of their last four league games.

La Máquina are on a four-game winning streak, scoring 10 goals, and will look to build on that form. Notably, they have scored and conceded at least two goals in four of their last five games. They have won just one of their last four away games in this fixture.

Ad

Considering the current form of the two teams, we back the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Chivas 1-2 Cruz Azul

Chivas vs Cruz Azul Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cruz Azul to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More