Chivas vs Forge Prediction and Betting Tips | February 13th 2024

Chivas Guadalajara will welcome Forge to Estadio Akron for the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup Round One clash on Tuesday (February 13th).

The hosts hold a relatively comfortable lead in the tie, having claimed a 3-1 away win in the first leg in Hamilton, Ontario last week. Cade Cowell was the star of the show as he scored a brace and provided an assist for Ricardo Martin to help his side claim the win.

The Rojiblancos followed up their continental victory with a 2-1 home win over Juarez in the Liga MX over the weekend. Antonio Briseno and Victor Guzman scored in either half for the hosts while Angel Zaldivar scored a late consolation from the spot in injury time.

Chivas will now turn their focus back to the continental competition as they aim to advance to the next round. The winner of this tie will face either Club America or Herediano in the round of 16 next month.

Chivas vs Forge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two sides.

Chivas have won their last four games across competitions on the bounce and are unbeaten in their last five (one draw).

Six of Forge's last seven games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Forge have won just one of their last five games in regulation time (three losses).

There has been at least one goal scored in each half of Chivas' last five competitive games.

Chivas vs Forge Prediction

Chivas' performance in the first leg leaves them with one foot in the next round. Fernando Gago's side will be aiming to add to their two-goal advantage and are in fine form coming into this game. Their first leg victory was the third in an ongoing four-game winning sequence, with the Guadalajara outfit scoring at least twice on each occasion.

Forge were not given much expectations of progressing in this tie and their chances have become even slimmer following their loss at home last week.

We are backing the hosts to consolidate their dominance with another comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Chivas 3-0 Forge

