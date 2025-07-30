Chivas vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | July 31st 2025

Chivas will face New York Red Bulls at the Sports Illustrated Stadium on Thursday in the opening round of the group stages of the 2025 Leagues Cup campaign. Both sides will be keen to pick up maximum points and begin their cup run with a perfect result.

Guadalajara had a perfect pre-season record, winning all four of their friendlies but have lost one and won one of two league games since the commencement of the new Liga MX season. The Mexican side have failed to progress past the group stages of the Leagues Cup in the past two seasons. Chivas could find it even more difficult to make the knockout stages this time around, with the new tournament format but they will remain optimistic going into their first game.

NY Red Bulls also failed to get to the knockout rounds of last season's Leagues Cup campaign and have been in poor form so far in the MLS. The American side have only won one of their last eight games and will be hoping to shake off their recent struggles to get a result this midweek, and boost their chances of finishing in the top four in their league group.

Chivas vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on two previous occasions going into Thursday's game.

The two teams faced off for the first time in the 2018 CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals with the Mexican side winning the two-legged tie 1-0 on aggregate.

Chivas have scored four goals and conceded four in just two league games this season.

The Red Bulls have scored 39 goals and conceded 36 in their 25 MLS games so far this season.

Red Bulls are without a clean sheet in their last eight games.

Chivas vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

The sides are very closely matched going into the weekend and they will need to be at their absolute best to get all three points.

New York Red Bulls will receive a slight edge from their home advantage but will otherwise need to improve on their poor recent form to get a win. We could see their tournament opener decided on penalties.

Prediction: Chivas 2-2 New York Red Bulls

Chivas vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of Guadalajara's last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in six of NYRB's last eight games)

