Chongqing Dangdai Lifan vs Shanghai SIPG prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

With both sides already having secured their place in the top half of Group B in the current Chinese Super League season, Chongqing Dangdai Lifan and Shanghai SIPG close off the first round with a clash against each other at Suzhou City Stadium.

With one round remaining, Shanghai SIPG, Beijing Guoan, Hebei CFFC and Chongqing Dangdai have secured spots in the Championship playoff. SIPG win the group. Beijing Guoan safe in the 2nd. Shijiazhuang Everbright, Wuhan Zall, Qingdao Huanghai, Tianjin Teda for relegation playoff. pic.twitter.com/WarJImOGBN — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) September 25, 2020

With a win in their last game over Shijiazhuang Ever Bright, Chongqing Lifan secured their place in the top half of Group B, where they currently find themselves in third place, level on points with Hebei China Fortune FC.

Shanghai SIPG beat Beijing Guoan 1:0 to win the Suzhou Group with 1 game remaining. Hulk converted a penalty given due to Nico Yennaris' handball. In the last minute, Hulk almost doubled the lead. Beijing Guoan scored in the subsequent counter-attack, but goal called off. . pic.twitter.com/C56rN61MML — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) September 25, 2020

Shanghai SIPG have been in imperious form in the first phase, with 32 points from 13 games, and will look to keep their run of form going for a bit longer.

Chongqing Dangdai Lifan vs Shanghai SIPG Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced each other 15 times before, with Shanghai SIPG winning seven of those games. Chongqing Lifan have beaten Shanghai SIPG four times, while the two teams have played out three draws against each other.

In the last meeting between the two sides, Shanghai SIPG won 3-0, as both Oscar and Marko Arnautovic got themselves on the scoresheet.

Chongqing Dangdai Lifan form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Shanghai SIPG form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Chongqing Dangdai Lifan vs Shanghai SIPG Team News

Chongqing Lifan have no known injury issues, but Deng Xioafei is suspended, after being sent off in the win over Shijiazhuang Ever Bright.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Deng Xiaofei

There are no known injury issues for Shanghai SIPG to contend with.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chongqing Dangdai Lifan vs Shanghai SIPG Predicted XIs

Chongqing Lifan Predicted XI (4-4-2): Deng Xiaofei, Dilmurat Mawlanyaz, Yuan Mincheng, Luo Hao, Liu Huan, Adrian Mierzejewski, Huang Xiyang, Chen Jie, Fernandinho, Feng Jing, Alan Kardec

Shanghai SIPG Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yan Junling, Fu Huan, Wei Zhen, Shi Ke, Wang Shenchao, Yang Shiyuan, Cai Huikang, Mirahmetjan Muzepper, Oscar, Hulk, Marko Arnautovic

Chongqing Dangdai Lifan vs Shanghai SIPG Prediction

Shanghai SIPG are clearly the side in better form, and definitely the side with the better pedigree in this game.

With an attacking trio consisting of the class of Oscar, Hulk and Marko Arnautovic, Shanghai SIPG are never really short of goals, and play with a swagger in the attacking third.

They also resume their Asian campaign soon, and will be looking to fine tune some chinks in their armour, as they harbour hopes of going deep in Asia's premier club competition.

Keeping that in mind, and that Chongqing would just be relieved to have their qualification sorted already, we're predicting a confidante win for Shanghai SIPG.

Prediction: Chongqing Dangdai Lifan 0-2 Shanghai SIPG