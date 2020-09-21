Chongqing Dangdai vs Wuhan Zall prediction, preview, team news and more | CSL 2020

Chongqing Dangdai will trade tackles with Wuhan Zall on matchday 12 of the Chinese Super League, with a lot riding on the outcome of the fixture.

Chongqing Dangdai come into the game on the back of a 3-2 loss to Shanghai East Asia in the Chinese FA Cup, while Wuhan Zall progressed 4-3 on penalties after drawing with Hebei CFFC.

Chongqing Dangdai beat Qingdao Huanghai 3:0. As last match, Fernandinho Silva, Alan Kardec & Adrian Mierzejewski each scored a goal. The 3rd one is a classic Chongqing goal: Marcello Cirino stole the ball and backheeled to Adrian Mierzejewski, who score for the 3rd game in a row. pic.twitter.com/H6yCjp4N4Z — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) September 16, 2020

Just one point separate the two sides in Group B of the Chinese Super League, with Chongqing Lifan in fifth place on 15 points, while Wuhan Zall are placed fourth with 16 points.

Chongqing Dangdai vs Wuhan Zall Head-to-Head

The teams have met on nine occasions in the past and their head-to-head record is fairly even.

Wuhan Zall have the slight advantage with four wins and two draws, scoring nine goals and conceding 10, while Chongqing Dangdai have won three matches in the past.

Their most recent clash came in August and Wuhan Zall posted a 2-0 victory.

Chongqing Dangdai form guide (all competitions): L - W - W - W - L

Advertisement

Wuhan Zall form guide (all competitons): W - D - L - L - D

Chongqing Dangdai vs Wuhan Zall Team News

Chongqing Dangdai

Chongqing Dangdai do not have any injury or suspension concerns to worry about ahead of their fixture with Wuhan Zall.

Injuries: none

Suspensions: none

Wuhan Zall

Wuhan Zall do not have any injuries or suspension worries going into this match, and will be able to count on a full squad ahead of this encounter.

Injuries: none

Suspensions: none

Wuhan Zall Officially announced the signing of Obafemi Martins. After the arrival of Fidel Martinez from Ecuador, the 36-year-old(?) striker was released by Shanghai Shenhua. Wuhan Zall signed him as a replacement of Rafael Silva, who has returned to Brazil for injury recovery. pic.twitter.com/72pBtVbc4I — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) September 20, 2020

Chongqing Dangdai vs Wuhan Zall Predicted XI

Chongqing Dangdai Predicted XI (4-4-2): Xiaofei Deng; Huan Liu, Shuai Yang, Yuan Mincheng, Zhe Jiang; Fernandinho, Xiyang Huang, Jie Chen, Adrian Mierzejewski; Alan Kardec, Jin Feng

Wuhan Zall Predicted XI (4-4-2): Hengyi Dong; Yi Liu, Pengfeil Han, Junjian Liao, Shangkun Liu; Chenglin Zhang, Kai Wang, Eddy Gnahore, Zilei Jiang; Leo Baptistao, Xuesheng Dong

Chongqing Dangdai vs Wuhan Zall Prediction

Chongqing Dangdai and Wuhan Zall have a lot riding on this fixture and the difference between a victory and defeat could have severe implications on the table.

A defeat for Chongqing would leave them four points behind in the race for the title playoff spot, while also keeping them in the relegation spots in Group B.

On the other hand, a win for Wuhan Zall would see them consolidate their position in the upper echelon of the standings.

Given what is at stake, both sides will go all out for the victory but they are most likely to cancel themselves out and share the spoils.

Prediction: Chongqing Dangdai 2-2 Wuhan Zall