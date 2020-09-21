Create
Chongqing Dangdai vs Wuhan Zall prediction, preview, team news and more | CSL 2020

Chongqing DangdaiÂ will face off with Wuhan Zall
Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Modified 21 Sep 2020, 01:27 IST
Preview
Chongqing Dangdai will trade tackles with Wuhan Zall on matchday 12 of the Chinese Super League, with a lot riding on the outcome of the fixture.

Chongqing Dangdai come into the game on the back of a 3-2 loss to Shanghai East Asia in the Chinese FA Cup, while Wuhan Zall progressed 4-3 on penalties after drawing with Hebei CFFC.

Just one point separate the two sides in Group B of the Chinese Super League, with Chongqing Lifan in fifth place on 15 points, while Wuhan Zall are placed fourth with 16 points.

Chongqing Dangdai vs Wuhan Zall Head-to-Head

The teams have met on nine occasions in the past and their head-to-head record is fairly even.

Wuhan Zall have the slight advantage with four wins and two draws, scoring nine goals and conceding 10, while Chongqing Dangdai have won three matches in the past.

Their most recent clash came in August and Wuhan Zall posted a 2-0 victory.

Chongqing Dangdai form guide (all competitions): L - W - W - W - L

Wuhan Zall form guide (all competitons): W - D - L - L - D

Chongqing Dangdai vs Wuhan Zall Team News

Chongqing Dangdai

Chongqing Dangdai do not have any injury or suspension concerns to worry about ahead of their fixture with Wuhan Zall.

Injuries: none

Suspensions: none

Wuhan Zall

Wuhan Zall do not have any injuries or suspension worries going into this match, and will be able to count on a full squad ahead of this encounter.

Injuries: none

Suspensions: none

Chongqing Dangdai vs Wuhan Zall Predicted XI

Chongqing Dangdai Predicted XI (4-4-2): Xiaofei Deng; Huan Liu, Shuai Yang, Yuan Mincheng, Zhe Jiang; Fernandinho, Xiyang Huang, Jie Chen, Adrian Mierzejewski; Alan Kardec, Jin Feng

Wuhan Zall Predicted XI (4-4-2): Hengyi Dong; Yi Liu, Pengfeil Han, Junjian Liao, Shangkun Liu; Chenglin Zhang, Kai Wang, Eddy Gnahore, Zilei Jiang; Leo Baptistao, Xuesheng Dong

Chongqing Dangdai vs Wuhan Zall Prediction

Chongqing Dangdai and Wuhan Zall have a lot riding on this fixture and the difference between a victory and defeat could have severe implications on the table.

A defeat for Chongqing would leave them four points behind in the race for the title playoff spot, while also keeping them in the relegation spots in Group B.

On the other hand, a win for Wuhan Zall would see them consolidate their position in the upper echelon of the standings.

Given what is at stake, both sides will go all out for the victory but they are most likely to cancel themselves out and share the spoils.

Prediction: Chongqing Dangdai 2-2 Wuhan Zall

Published 21 Sep 2020, 01:27 IST
Chinese Super League Leo Baptistao
