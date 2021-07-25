Chongqing Liangjiang vs Guangzhou City prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021 

Chongqing Liangjiang and Guangzhou City will trade tackles in a matchday nine fixture in the Chinese Super League on Tuesday.

Liangjiang come into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat to Shandong Taishan on Saturday. Feng Jing scored a consolation goal for Chang Woe-ryong's side.

Guanzghou City played out an entertaining 3-3 draw with city rivals Guangzhou FC in the Guangzhou derby on Saturday. Elkeson scored a brace for Guangzhou FC, who had a late goal disallowed for offside after consultations with VAR.

Chongqing Liangjiang vs Guangzhou City Head-to-Head

Guangzhou City have 13 wins from their last 23 games against Chongqing Liangjiang.

Six previous matches ended in draws, while Liangjiang have four wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came on matchday two of the current campaign when Guilherme's second-half brace and assist helped Guangzhou City pick up a routine 3-1 victory.

Guangzhou City have drawn their last four league games consecutively while Chongqing Liangjiang are on a four-game losing run.

Chongqing Liangjiang form guide: L-L-L-L-W

Guangzhou City form guide: D-D-D-D-L

Chongqing Liangjiang vs Guangzhou City Team News

Chongqing Liangjiang

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for Chongqing Liangjiang. Fernandinho Silva returned to action against Taishan after two games out of the squad.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Guangzhou City

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for Guangzhou City ahead of this encounter.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Chongqing Liangjiang vs Guangzhou City Predicted XI

Chongqing Liangjiang Predicted XI (5-4-1): Xiaofei Deng (GK); Xingbo Zhang, Le Liu, Shuai Yang, Jiaxing Deng, Jing Feng; Congyao Yin, Xiyang Huang, Jie Chen, Honglin Dong; Miller Bolanos

Guangzhou City Predicted XI (5-4-1): Jiaqi Han (GK); Xiaotian Yang, Pengefi Han, Zhengyu Huang, Jihong Jiang, Miao Tang; Chugui Ye, Mousa Dembele, Gong Zhang, Guilherme; Tiago De Leonco

Chongqing Liangjiang vs Guangzhou City Prediction

Guangzhou City have struggled to get going this season. However, their clash with an out-of-sorts Chongqing Liangjiang offers them an excellent opportunity to get back to winning ways.

Considering both sides' poor form, a draw could be on the cards but we are predicting a narrow victory for Guangzhou City in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Chongqing Liangjiang 0-1 Guangzhou City

