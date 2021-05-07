Chongqing Liangjiang vs Henan Songshan Longmen prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Chongqing Liangjiang and Henan Sonshan will trade tackles in Group A on matchday four of the Chinese Super League.

Both sides come into this fixture off the back of draws last week. The hosts played out a 2-2 stalemate with Cangzhou Mighty Lions. A thrilling first half saw all four goals scored before the break to ensure the spoils were shared.

Henan Songshan Longmen were held to a 1-1 draw by Shandong Taishan on home soil. Henrique Dourado and Joon-Ho Son were on the scoresheet in the first half.

The two sides currently occupy the bottom places in the table and will each be looking to pick up all three points to get back on track.

FT: Cangzhou Mighty Lions 2:2 Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic. Stoppila Sunzu & Andre Senghor (his 1st CSL goal after 3 years in China) scored within 4 mins to help Cangzhou take a 2:0 lead. But Chongqing's all Chinese line-up showed resilience to equalize before the HT break. pic.twitter.com/heSxzfGvOx — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) May 3, 2021

Chongqing Liangjiang vs Henan Songshan Longmen Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 16 occasions in the past, with Henan Songshan Longmen boasting a superior record.

The Red Devils have seven wins and five draws to their name, while Chongqing Liangjiang were victorious in four previous games.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2019 when a lone strike from Fernando Karanga was enough to give Henan Songshan Longmen all three points.

Both sides are yet to register a victory this season but Henan Songshan have fared slightly better with two draws and a defeat so far.

Chongqing Liangjiang form guide: D-L-L

Henan Songshan Longmen form guide: D-D-L

Chongqing Liangjiang vs Henan Songshan Longmen Team News

Chongqing Liangjiang

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Henan Sonshan Longmen

There are also no known suspensions or injury concerns for the visitors ahead of this encounter.

Injury: None

Suspension: None

Chongqing Liangjiang vs Henan Songshan Longmen Predicted XI

Chongqing Liangjiang Predicted XI (3-5-2): Chen Zhao (GK); Shuai Yang, Wu Xu, Shenglong Jiang; Le Liu, Hao Luo, Jie Chen, Xiyang Huang, Jin Feng, Honglin Dong, Congyao Yin

Son Jun-ho's 1st goal in CSL. Duan Liuyu sent over a cross and the K-league MVP scored from close-range to equalize. HT: Shandong Taishan 1:1 Henan Songshan Longmen pic.twitter.com/roOj81g5ba — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) May 2, 2021

Henan Songshan Longmen Predicted XI (5-3-2): Yan Wu (GK); Zhao Ke, Ziyi Niu, Toni Sunjic, Xin Luo, Shangyuan Wang; Dong Han, Tim Chow, Boxuan Feng; Mohamed Buya Turay, Henrique Dourado

Chongqing Liangjiang vs Henan Songshan Longmen Prediction

There is little to choose between the two sides, although they will each fancy their chances of registering their first win of the campaign in this game.

The hosts have been the more expansive side and Henan Songshan Longmen could take advantage of this. We are predicting a share of the spoils, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Chingqing Liangjiang 1-1 Henan Songshan Longmen