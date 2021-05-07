Chongqing Liangjiang vs Henan Songshan Longmen prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Chongqing Liangjiang and Henan Sonshan will trade tackles in Group A on matchday four of the Chinese Super League.
Both sides come into this fixture off the back of draws last week. The hosts played out a 2-2 stalemate with Cangzhou Mighty Lions. A thrilling first half saw all four goals scored before the break to ensure the spoils were shared.
Henan Songshan Longmen were held to a 1-1 draw by Shandong Taishan on home soil. Henrique Dourado and Joon-Ho Son were on the scoresheet in the first half.
The two sides currently occupy the bottom places in the table and will each be looking to pick up all three points to get back on track.
Chongqing Liangjiang vs Henan Songshan Longmen Head-to-Head
The two sides have met on 16 occasions in the past, with Henan Songshan Longmen boasting a superior record.
The Red Devils have seven wins and five draws to their name, while Chongqing Liangjiang were victorious in four previous games.
Their most recent meeting came in October 2019 when a lone strike from Fernando Karanga was enough to give Henan Songshan Longmen all three points.
Both sides are yet to register a victory this season but Henan Songshan have fared slightly better with two draws and a defeat so far.
Chongqing Liangjiang form guide: D-L-L
Henan Songshan Longmen form guide: D-D-L
Chongqing Liangjiang vs Henan Songshan Longmen Team News
Chongqing Liangjiang
There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the hosts.
Injuries: None
Suspension: None
Henan Sonshan Longmen
There are also no known suspensions or injury concerns for the visitors ahead of this encounter.
Injury: None
Suspension: None
Chongqing Liangjiang vs Henan Songshan Longmen Predicted XI
Chongqing Liangjiang Predicted XI (3-5-2): Chen Zhao (GK); Shuai Yang, Wu Xu, Shenglong Jiang; Le Liu, Hao Luo, Jie Chen, Xiyang Huang, Jin Feng, Honglin Dong, Congyao Yin
Henan Songshan Longmen Predicted XI (5-3-2): Yan Wu (GK); Zhao Ke, Ziyi Niu, Toni Sunjic, Xin Luo, Shangyuan Wang; Dong Han, Tim Chow, Boxuan Feng; Mohamed Buya Turay, Henrique Dourado
Chongqing Liangjiang vs Henan Songshan Longmen Prediction
There is little to choose between the two sides, although they will each fancy their chances of registering their first win of the campaign in this game.
The hosts have been the more expansive side and Henan Songshan Longmen could take advantage of this. We are predicting a share of the spoils, with goals to be scored at both ends.
Prediction: Chingqing Liangjiang 1-1 Henan Songshan Longmen