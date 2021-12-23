Chongqing Liangjiang vs Tianjin Tigers prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Domestic football continues during the festive season and will see Chongqing Liangjiang host Tianjin Tigers in the Chinese Super League on Saturday.

Chongqing Liangjiang have made a rather sluggish return to league football. They played out a goalless home draw against Wuhan last time out. Although they doubled their opponents' shots, they failed to create any noteworthy chances to score.

Chongqing Liangjiang sit sixth in the relegation round table with just 13 points from 18 games. They are just two points above the drop zone and will be looking to put some distance between them and other sides in the danger zone.

Tianjin Tigers have not fared much better than their hosts since the restart. They were beaten 2-1 by Cangzhou Mighty Lions in their last game, marking a second consecutive 2-1 loss and their fifth straight game without a win.

Tianjin Tigers sit one place below and two points behind their weekend hosts. They will now be looking to return to winning ways when they play on Saturday.

Chongqing Liangjiang vs Tianjin Tigers Head-to-Head

There have been 17 meetings between Chongqing Liangjiang and Tianjin Tigers. Both teams have won six games apiece while the other five games have ended in draws.

The two teams last faced off in the league earlier this month. The game ended 1-1.

Chongqing Liangjiang Form Guide (All Competitions): D-L-L-D-L

Tianjin Tigers (All Competitions): L-L-D-D-L

Chongqing Liangjiang vs Tianjin Tigers Team News

Chongqing Liangjiang

Hongling Dong has recovered from his injury and will return to the squad. Manager Chang Woe-Ryong will have a fully fit squad to select from on Saturday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Tianjin Tigers

Jules Iloki came off injured early against Cangzhou Mighty Lions and is expected to miss Saturday's game. Tamas Kadar is injured as well and will not be available for selection.

Injured: Jules Iloki, Tamas Kadar

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chongqing Liangjiang vs Tianjin Tigers Predicted XI

Chongqing Liangjiang Predicted XI (5-4-1): Xiaofei Deng; Sun Xuelong, Shenglong Jiang, Wu Xu, Shuai Yang, Le Lui; Jing Feng, Jie Chen, Xiyang Huang, Fernandinho; Congyao Yin

Tianjin Tigers Predicted XI (5-3-2): Jingqi Fang; Wangsong Tan, Li Songyi, Jiarun Gao, Yuefeng Bai, Jia'nan Wang; Shi Yan, Yingjie Zhao, Keiru Chen; Marko Vejinovic, Yuanjie Su

Chongqing Liangjiang vs Tianjin Tigers Prediction

Chongqing Liangjiang are winless in all four games since the restart and have scored just twice. They have won just one of their last eight games across all competitions and could soon fall into the drop zone if they do not begin picking up points.

Tianjin Tigers are on a run of back-to-back losses and have won just one of their last 13 league games. With both teams struggling at the moment, the points could be shared on Saturday.

Prediction: Chongqing Liangjiang 1-1 Tianjin Tigers

Edited by Shardul Sant