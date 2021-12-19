Chongqing Liangjiang vs Wuhan prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

The Chinese Super League returns this week and will see Chongqing Liangjiang host Wuhan on Tuesday morning.

Chongqing Liangjiang have resumed their league assignments rather poorly. After playing out a 1-1 draw against Tianjin Jinmen, they lost 1-0 to Dalian Pro on home turf last week. They then lost 4-1 to Shanghai Shenhua on Saturday.

Chongqing Liangjiang sit sixth in the Relegation Round with just 12 points from 17 games. They will be looking to pick up their first win since the restart on Tuesday.

Wuhan, on the other hand, have returned to club football in better form than they left. The visitors have picked up two wins and a draw in their three games so far, scoring 10 goals in the process.

Wuhan sit third in the table with 18 points. They are still quite a distance from the top of the table and will be looking to reduce the gap with a win later this week.

Chongqing Liangjiang vs Wuhan Head-to-Head

There have been exactly 10 meetings between Chongqing Liangjiang and Wuhan. Both teams have won four games apiece while their other two meetings have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in the league last season. Chongqing Liangjiang won the game 1-0, with Marcelo Cirino scoring the sole goal of the game before his departure in September.

Chongqing Liangjiang Form Guide (All Competitions): L-L-D-L-W

Wuhan Form Guide (All Competitions): D-W-W-L-L

Chongqing Liangjiang vs Wuhan Team News

Chongqing Liangjiang

Hongling Dong came off injured late in the game against Shanghai Shenhua and is expected to be absent on Tuesday. The midfielder is the only known injured player for the hosts.

Injured: Hongling Dong

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wuhan

The visitors have no injured or suspended players ahead of Tuesday's game against Chongqing Liangjiang.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chongqing Liangjiang vs Wuhan Predicted XI

Chongqing Liangjiang Predicted XI (5-4-1): Xiaofei Deng; Qing Wu, Zhang Xiang, Hao Luo, Kai Sun, Zhang Xingbo; Deng Jiaxing, Hu Xingyu, Baxtiyar Pezilar, Wen Tianpeng; Zhang Xiang

Wuhan Predicted XI (3-4-3): Zhifeng Wang; Yang Li, Boyu Lang, Junjian Liao; Honglue Zhao, Yinong Tian, Junmin Hao, Hao Fang; Zichang Huang, Anderson Lopes, Yun Liu

Chongqing Liangjiang vs Wuhan Prediction

Chongqing Liangjiang are winless in their three games since the restart of the league and four in total. They are currently on a run of back-to-back losses which has seen them score just once and concede five times.

Wuhan are currently enjoying a good run of form as they have picked up two wins in their last three games. They had won just once in their 14 league games prior and will be looking to continue their good run this week. The visitors should be able to pick up all three points.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Chongqing Liangjiang 1-2 Wuhan

Edited by Peter P