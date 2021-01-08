Chorley vs Derby County prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2020-21 

Derby County will travel to Victory Park on Saturday, where they will trade tackles with Chorley FC in the third round of the FA Cup.

The hosts currently compete in the National League North, the sixth tier of the English League hierarchy. They are the second-lowest ranked side left in the tournament, ahead of Northern Premier League Division North West side Marine FC.

Derby County come into this clash on the back of a disappointing 1-0 defeat away to fellow relegation-threatened Sheffield Wednesday, while Chorley were trashed 4-0 by AFC Fylde.

Chorley have shown great tenacity to reach this stage of the competition after receiving a bye in the qualifying round. They defeated consecutive League One oppositions in Wigan Athletic and Peterborough United away from home.

Derby County, alongside other Premier League and Championship teams, traditionally enter the competition at this stage.

Chorley vs Derby County Head-to-Head

This will be the first time the two sides will meet in competitive action and both sides will be looking to progress to the round of 32.

The two teams have been in indifferent form in recent weeks and come into this clash with identical records of two wins and a draw from their last five games.

Chorley form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-D

Derby County form guide: L-W-L-W-D

Chorley vs Derby County Team News

Chorley Team News

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for Chorley FC ahead of the visit of Derby County.

Injury: None

Suspension: None

Derby County

A serious COVID-19 outbreak in the Derby camp meant that this fixture was in danger of not being played.

The FA, however, gave the Rams clearance to field a squad made up entirely of under-18 and under-23 players who have not been in contact with the first-team squad.

In light of this, Wayne Rooney and his team will not be travelling to Lancashire, robbing the hosts of the opportunity to test their might against some high-profile names.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Unavailable due to COVID-19: Entire first-team squad

After a Covid outbreak at Derby County, Wayne Rooney and his first team won't be able to visit Victory Park for the FA Cup 3rd Round.

After a Covid outbreak at Derby County, Wayne Rooney and his first team won't be able to visit Victory Park for the FA Cup 3rd Round.

But @chrishallitv explains why @adele is inspiring @chorleyfc to another giantkilling, thanks to @jadeletribute.

Chorley vs Derby County Predicted XI

Chorley Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matthew Urwin (GK); Arlen Birch, Tyler Garratt, Adam Henley, Harvey Smith; Ollie Shenton, Willem Tomlinson, Daniel Jebbison; Andy Owens, Elliot Newby, Connor Hall

Derby County Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matthew Yates (GK): Archie Brown, Callum Minkley, Joe Bateman, Festy Ebosele; Liam Thompson, Connor Dixon, Jayden Mitchell-Lawson; Josh Shonibare, Bobby Duncan, Louie Watson

Chorley vs Derby County Prediction

Chorley have been one of the biggest stories of the FA Cup this season. Their impressive run is further illustrated by the fact that their coach Jamie Vermiglio doubles as a primary school teacher on weekdays.

Time to announce another of our #EmiratesFACup backers for the @dcfcofficial tie



A huge thank you to Saturday's MATCH SPONSOR - Chorley-based @servicesport



Full details ➡️ https://t.co/lNsDdd6ZSC



🖤🤍⚽️ #FlyMagpiesFly pic.twitter.com/wMR32rBKI5 — Chorley FC (@chorleyfc) January 7, 2021

The absence of Derby County's first team gives the hosts added impetus to continue their giant-killing run and attain a maiden fourth-round appearance.

They will, however, have their work cut out against talented youngsters. The Derby academy is one of the most gifted in England and won the Under-18 Premier League in 2019.

We still expect Chorley to get the better of Derby County on this occasion.

Prediction: Chorley 2-1 Derby County