Chris Sutton makes bold prediction about Leicester City vs Manchester United Premier League match

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has backed Manchester United to record their first win against Leicester City after a run of five winless games against the Foxes.

United come into this game on the back of a much-needed 1-0 away win against Southampton on August 27. They started off the season in terrible fashion after a 2-1 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion and a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Brentford.

However, a 2-1 win against Liverpool at Old Trafford took a lot of pressure off manager Erik ten Hag's shoulders. They are now eighth in the table, trailing seventh-placed Newcastle United on goal difference.

United are yet to win against Leicester since their 2-0 Premier League win at the King Power Stadium in July 2020. Since then, the Red Devils have lost thrice and drawn twice against them across all competitions.

However, Sutton has backed them to end that run and record a 2-1 win against manager Brendan Rodgers' side. United lost 4-2 at Leicester's home and drew 1-1 at Old Trafford against Leicester last season in the Premier League.

In his BBC column, Sutton wrote:

"How do you call this? Manchester United got over the line against Southampton but Leicester need this. They really, really need this."

He claimed that he does not see Manchester United getting a clean sheet due to their tendency to leak goals this season. Sutton added:

"The Foxes do play some good football, Manchester United performed well against Southampton but did lack a cutting edge in the final third. They concede goals, they've conceded at least two goals every game so far in the Premier League this season."

The former Blackburn Rovers centre-forward cited the lack of defensive solidity from Leicester as the reason behind his prediction. He concluded:

"Manchester United got their first clean sheet away from home with Lisandro Martínez and Raphael Varane looking good in defence. I can see Leicester scoring but I think their leaky defence has been a problem and Kasper Schmeichel has been a big loss in goal with how he commanded that back line."

Casemiro expected to make his first Manchester United start

Casemiro joined Manchester United from Real Madrid earlier this month and was registered in time to make his new team's bench for the game against Southampton.

The Brazil international was brought on as a substitute in the 80th minute in place of Anthony Elanga. Speaking after the game, Ten Hag explained his reason for not starting the five-time UEFA Champions League winner against the Saints.

"It’s [starting XI] also to give Casemiro the time, he’s not played 90 minutes, he has to adapt to England, adapt to (United) and integrate into the team.”

He is expected to make the starting XI against the Foxes in place of either Fred or Scott McTominay.

