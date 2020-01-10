Chris Wilder extends his contract at Sheffield United till 2024

Manchester City v Sheffield United - Premier League

Sheffield United's 2019-20 Premier League campaign so far has been one of the best stories in the footballing world across Europe. The Blades currently sit eighth in the table in England's top division, two points behind fifth-placed Manchester United and are in strong contention for a Europa League spot after 21 games.

The man behind this successful run has been manager Chris Wilder, who has played a pivotal role in the club's fortune over the past two seasons.

Sheffield United awarded Wilder's accomplishments at the helm of the club by extending his stay as manager till 2024. Wilder oversaw the club's promotion to the Premier League this season after a great run in the Championship in the previous campaign, and the club has shown their faith in him by giving him a new four-and-a-half-year contract, with the option of an additional year.

Chris Wilder - 2024 ✍️ pic.twitter.com/OqdDLum3S1 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 10, 2020

The 52-year-old was appointed in charge of the club in 2016, and he has been a Sheffield United fans since his childhood days. In his three seasons as the team's manager, Wilder has led Sheffield through two promotions and now has assembled a team capable of beating the "top 6" of the Premier League on his day.

Speaking about his extension, Wilder said:

"Naturally, I'm delighted to sign a new deal until 2024 and commit to the club that is close to my heart. "I am grateful to [Sheffield United's owner] Prince Abdullah for taking the initiative and offering this contract, we've had a great few years and hopefully we can continue the upward curve. Let's see how far we can go on this journey."

Speaking ahead of Friday's game against West Ham, Prince Abdullah told Sky Sports: "We're very excited. He [Wilder] has been a big part of the club's success and stability is very important. "We're very happy with Chris' record and we are looking forward to another four-and-a-half years. He has earned it. The most important thing at any club is having the right manager."

Blades fans will be very happy to see the Englishman extend his stay as their club's manager, and it seems that Sheffield United are here to stay in the Premier League.