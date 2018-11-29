Christian Eriksen, the next Galactico in the making at Tottenham Hotspur?

Shubham Dupare FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 183 // 29 Nov 2018, 12:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Eriksen made a stunning return from an injury spell with two assists against Chelsea. Christian Eriksen is out of contract in the summer of 2020, ongoing negotiations between his representatives and Tottenham Hotspur have not been conclusive yet.

Real Madrid who have made a habit of signing Spurs' midfielders over the years, can take advantage of this situation, if the club decides to cash in on the player next summer.

Real Madrid are a club in peril at the moment. Their lack of firepower upfront is only outshadowed by an even awful defense at the back.

So, it is no wonder that they are still searching for a replacement for the one and only Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the club after leading them to a third consecutive Champions League triumph this year. It has been reported that they are again looking at one of their favorite shopping destinations Tottenham Hotspur for reinforcements.

But, it is not Harry Kane whom they want, as the striker has signed a new deal that keeps him in London for the next six years, they fancy that attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen will be a good addition to their attack, which is in dire need of some flair.

So, will Fiorentino Perez order the acquisition of Eriksen next summer? We'll have to find out.

Why Eriksen is a top creative force in Europe at the moment

Tottenham Hotspur v FC Internazionale - UEFA Champions League Group B

The former Ajax star who joined Tottenham in 2013 for £11.5 million, has been the most consistent Spurs player for the past few seasons. Only Kane has contributed to more goals than him the same period (134) as compared to his tally of 97 in the Premier League for Spurs. (via Transfermarkt)

The fact that he has assisted or scored around 100 goals in the league in just over four seasons, that too playing as a midfielder is a testament to his high standards.

Though, he is yet to score in the Premier League this season, his ability in the middle of the pitch and from dead-ball situations remains unquestionable.

Eriksen started for the first time since 29 September for Spurs when they hosted Chelsea on Saturday and made an instant impact on the pitch, as he beautifully crafted the first two goals of his team which were converted by Alli and Kane respectively.

Christian Eriksen created seven chances against Chelsea; the most by a player in a single Premier League game this season.

Playmaking wizardy. 💫 pic.twitter.com/iHG93bicHL

— Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 24, 2018

Eriksen was there again to rescue his side against Inter, when he scored an 80th minute winner in the to give last 16 hopes to his side in the Champions League.

Ever so often we find the trio of Kane, Alli and Son on the scoresheet, taking away all the limelight. But, it is Eriksen who is at the heart of the attacking breakaways, making an average of 2.6 key passes per match, as per Whoscored.

Christian Eriksen has now provided 52 assists in the Premier League, moving ahead of Mesut Özil (51) in the all-time list.

North London rivals. pic.twitter.com/EfM3RF7Wck

— Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 24, 2018

Current contract situation

Tottenham Hotspur v FC Internazionale - UEFA Champions League Group B

Eriksen's contract is bound to expire in the summer of 2020 and as per latest reports, a new deal has not been signed yet, with Pochettino claiming that the club is working hard to tie the player down for a few more seasons.

It is no secret that European giants like Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus are all huge admirers of the creative midfielder. Reports from Spain suggest that the player now finds himself ahead of Eden Hazard on Madrid's most wanted list.

Stalled contract negotiations will only attract more attention from the interested parties as the months pass by.

Why Real Madrid might be interested in him

Perex might be tempted to acquire another one of Totenham's brilliant midfielders

Real Madrid's attacking third looks toothless at the moment and lacks a genuine creative midfielder in their ranks.

Modric and Kroos who are deep-lying playmakers look woefully out of form, while Isco, who is a brilliant creative midfielder in his own right and can play as an attacking midfielder finds himself out of favor with the management.

Eriksen, whose tireless runs up and down the pitch set the tempo for his current side, can be a great addition to Los Blancos roster, given that he is played in his natural position.

The top scoring Danish international in the Premier League also brings with him set-piece expertise, which is a department that the La Liga giants have been sorely lacking in the absence of Ronaldo.

Final thoughts

At 26 years of age, Eriksen is at the peak of his career and has emerged as one of the best midfielders in the world. But for a player of his caliber, his trophy cabinet looks rather empty.

His last major trophy was the Eredivisie title which he won when he was still with Ajax back in 2013. After winning five titles with his youth club by the age of 21, he has failed to lay claim on a single honor with Tottenham.

With little over 18 months left on his contract, he won't have a better opportunity to leave the club than this.

Real Madrid can be the ideal destination for the player, which can provide him with a new challenge and is probably the best place to fulfill his desire of winning more trophies.