Christian Pulisic: A Future Premier League Star Or Simply A Shirt Seller?

Christian Pulisic, undoubtedly, has the potential to be a star player. The 19-year-old is already extremely popular considering he is widely regarded as the best player on the US men's national team. Chelsea, Manchester United, and, most heavily, Liverpool have all been linked with a move for Pulisic during this transfer window, but what are the intentions behind that interest?

As deadline day approaches, rumors have been swirling with various possible scenarios regarding his future. It was reported he halted contract negotiations with Dortmund which resulted in Dortmund putting him up for sale. His contract expires in 2020 which means if he chooses not to renew his contract Dortmund will try to sell him by the end of next summer's transfer window.

The Bundesliga side are confident they can persuade Pulisic to stay at the club, but a move to England seems likely at some point in his career. Just a couple weeks ago his father commented on all the speculation saying, "The Premier League is a league where he's always aspired to be in and play in,"

Liverpool have been linked with a deal similar to the deal they made with RB Leipzig for Naby Keita. Pulisic would become a Liverpool player at the end of this season and the deal would be made during this transfer window. The deal benefits both sides as Pulisic is given another year to grow and develop and Dortmund get one more year out of the youngster.

Klopp was instrumental in bringing him to Dortmund during his time as manager there. The only risk for Liverpool would be a serious injury that affects his readiness for next season.

Chelsea are looking to sign Pulisic if Willian ends up leaving. The Brazilian winger commented on his close relationship with Jose Mourinho which led to speculation of a move to United. Pulisic is an ideal replacement considering his similar youthful flare.

It's a critical time in the American's early career as he needs more first team playing time to continue his development. Last season with Dortmund, he made 27 appearances along with five starts. He will likely get more playing time if he remains with Dortmund, but with a switch to a Premier League side, it would be unlikely for him to see an increase in minutes.

Some argue that the American winger is simply a shirt-selling machine, which isn't completely wrong. All the top EPL teams have a strong fan base in the US and Pulisic is viewed as hero at home. He is one of the few USMNT players that play in Europe and definitely one of the most exciting. This combination would result in high shirt sales in the US which could end up covering the majority of the transfer fee.

At this stage in the transfer window a move seems unlikely, but if a Premier League side are willing to pay the price Dortmund may let go of Pulisic sooner rather than later.