Cibao vs Chivas Prediction and Betting Tips | February 6th 2025

Cibao and Chivas Guadalajara will square off in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup first-round tie on Wednesday (February 6th). The game will be played at Estadio Cibao FC (Santiago).

The home side have not been in action since claiming a 2-1 home win over Cavalier in the second leg of the Caribbean Cup final They went into the break with a two-goal lead courtesy of goals from Juan Sanchez and Rivaldo Correa.

Dwayne Atkinson pulled one back in the 54th minute to draw the tie level 2-2 on aggregate and help the visitors lift the trophy on away goals.

Chivas, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Queretaro in Liga MX. They went ahead through Yael Padilla's 32nd-minute strike while Aldahir Perez equalized in the 65th minute.

The Red and Whites will shift their focus to the continent and booked their spot at this stage courtesy of their aggregate finish in Liga MX. Cibao qualified as a Carribean Cup finalist.

Cibao vs Chivas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides were drawn in the 2018 CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16. Chivas advanced with a 7-0 aggregate win.

Seven of Cibao's last eight games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Chivas' last four games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Cibao have won six of their last seven games.

Chivas are winless in their last four games (two draws).

Four of Chivas' last five games have been level at the break.

Cibao vs Chivas Prediction

Cibao have not been in action for two months and are participating in only their second CONCACAF Champions Cup campaign. Their sole appearance in the competition saw them thrashed by their next opponents, highlighting the vast difference in quality between the two sides.

Chivas, for their part, are two-time North American champions but have not triumphed in this competition since 2018. However, they are the heavy favorites in this tie and will be expected to ease into the next round.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Cibao 1-4 Chivas

Cibao vs Chivas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Chivas to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Chivas to score over 1.5 goals

