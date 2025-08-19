Cienciano vs Bolivar Prediction and Betting Tips | August 20th 2025

Cienciano and Bolivar return to action in the Copa Sudamericana when they square off in the second leg of their round-of-16 clash on Wednesday. Flavio Robatto’s men journey to the Estadio Garcilaso in the driver’s seat in this tie, having secured a 2-0 victory in last week’s reverse leg at the Estadio Hernando Siles.
Having edged out ADT in the Copa Sudamericana qualifiers, Cienciano cruised through the group stages as they picked up two wins and four draws to clinch top spot in Group H.
However, Carlos Desio’s side saw their continental dreams take a massive blow last Wednesday when they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Bolivar in the first leg of their last-16 clash.
After two games on the road, Cienciano, who are currently 12th in the Peruvian Liga 1 table, will be looking to turn things around on home turf, where they are unbeaten in six back-to-back matches.
As for Bolivar, Martín Cauteruccio and Damián Batallini were on target at the Estadio Hernando Siles to fire them to a vital first-leg victory as they eye a first-ever continental title.
Having dropped down from the Copa Libertadores, where they suffered a group-stage exit, Robatto’s men have won their three Sudamericana games, scoring eight goals and keeping three clean sheets so far.
Bolivar head into Wednesday’s game off the back of a 1-1 draw against Blooming in the Bolivian Division Profesional last weekend, a result which saw their three-game winning streak come to an end.
Cienciano vs Bolivar Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the second-ever encounter between Cienciano and Bolivar, with the Bolivian outfit claiming a 2-0 victory when they first met in last week’s reverse leg.
- Cienciano have failed to win eight of their last nine games across all competitions, losing four and picking up four since June 27.
- Bolivar have won just two of their most recent eight away matches in all competitions while losing three and claiming three draws since mid-May.
- Cienciano are on a run of six back-to-back home matches without defeat, picking up four wins and two draws since May’s 2-1 loss at the hands of Melgar.
Cienciano vs Bolivar Prediction
Bolivar head into Wednesday's clash with a two-goal cushion in the bag and will be backing themselves to continue from where they left off last week. While we expect Cienciano to put up a fight in front of their home supporters, we are backing Robatto’s men to hold out for a share of the spoils and progress on aggregate.
Prediction: Cienciano 1-1 Bolivar
Cienciano vs Bolivar Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of Cienciano’s last eight matches)
Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been at least five bookings in six of the hosts' last eight games)