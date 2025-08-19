Cienciano vs Bolivar Prediction and Betting Tips | August 20th 2025

Cienciano and Bolivar return to action in the Copa Sudamericana when they square off in the second leg of their round-of-16 clash on Wednesday. Flavio Robatto’s men journey to the Estadio Garcilaso in the driver’s seat in this tie, having secured a 2-0 victory in last week’s reverse leg at the Estadio Hernando Siles.

Ad

Having edged out ADT in the Copa Sudamericana qualifiers, Cienciano cruised through the group stages as they picked up two wins and four draws to clinch top spot in Group H.

However, Carlos Desio’s side saw their continental dreams take a massive blow last Wednesday when they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Bolivar in the first leg of their last-16 clash.

After two games on the road, Cienciano, who are currently 12th in the Peruvian Liga 1 table, will be looking to turn things around on home turf, where they are unbeaten in six back-to-back matches.

Ad

Trending

As for Bolivar, Martín Cauteruccio and Damián Batallini were on target at the Estadio Hernando Siles to fire them to a vital first-leg victory as they eye a first-ever continental title.

Having dropped down from the Copa Libertadores, where they suffered a group-stage exit, Robatto’s men have won their three Sudamericana games, scoring eight goals and keeping three clean sheets so far.

Bolivar head into Wednesday’s game off the back of a 1-1 draw against Blooming in the Bolivian Division Profesional last weekend, a result which saw their three-game winning streak come to an end.

Ad

Cienciano vs Bolivar Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever encounter between Cienciano and Bolivar, with the Bolivian outfit claiming a 2-0 victory when they first met in last week’s reverse leg.

Cienciano have failed to win eight of their last nine games across all competitions, losing four and picking up four since June 27.

Bolivar have won just two of their most recent eight away matches in all competitions while losing three and claiming three draws since mid-May.

Cienciano are on a run of six back-to-back home matches without defeat, picking up four wins and two draws since May’s 2-1 loss at the hands of Melgar.

Ad

Cienciano vs Bolivar Prediction

Bolivar head into Wednesday's clash with a two-goal cushion in the bag and will be backing themselves to continue from where they left off last week. While we expect Cienciano to put up a fight in front of their home supporters, we are backing Robatto’s men to hold out for a share of the spoils and progress on aggregate.

Prediction: Cienciano 1-1 Bolivar

Ad

Cienciano vs Bolivar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of Cienciano’s last eight matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been at least five bookings in six of the hosts' last eight games)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More