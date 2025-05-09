Cincinnati vs Austin Prediction and Betting Tips | May 10th 2025

FC Cincinnati and Austin FC will trade tackles in MLS action on Saturday (May 10th). The game will be played at TQL Stadium.
The hosts will be aiming to bounce back from the 1-0 defeat they suffered away to New York City. Julian Fernandez broke the deadlock in the ninth minute and the home side held on to their lead despite Alonso Martinez's missed penalty in the 14th minute.
Austin, meanwhile, claimed a 3-2 comeback home win over El Paso in the US Open Cup. Roberto Ayila scored a first-half brace to give the visitors a shock two-goal lead at the break. However, Brandon Vazquez scored a seven-minute brace, with his goals coming on either side of Myrto Uzuni to help the hosts turn the game around by the 80th minute.
The Verde and Black will shift their attention to the league, where their last game saw them suffer a 3-0 defeat at home to Minnesota United.
The loss saw them drop to sixth spot in the Western Conference standings, having garnered 16 points from 11 games. Cincinnati are third in the Eastern Conference with 22 points to their name.
Cincinnati vs Austin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The sole meeting between the two sides came in February 2025 when Austin claimed a 5-0 home win.
- Cincinnati's last six league games have been decided by a one-goal margin.
- Five of Austin's last six league games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.
- Four of Cincinnati's last six league games have witnessed more goals scored in the first half than the second.
- Austin have won just one of their last five league games (three losses).
Cincinnati vs Austin Prediction
Cincinnati are unbeaten in seven home games across competitions, winning four games, and are the pre-game favorites here according to the bookmakers. Their loss to New York City ended their five-game winning run.
Austin have lost three of their last four games, conceding 10 goals in those three defeats. They showed their powers of recovery in the cup and will be hoping to build on that victory.
We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.
Prediction: Cincinnati 1-0 Austin
Cincinnati vs Austin Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Cincinnati to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals