Cincinnati vs Cavalier Prediction and Betting Tips | February 28th 2024

FC Cincinnati will welcome Cavalier to the TQL Stadium for the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup round-one clash on Wednesday.

The hosts hold the advantage in the tie, having claimed a 2-0 victory in the first leg in Kingston, Jamaica last week. Sergio Santos and Malik Pinto scored in either half to guide their side to victory.

The Orange and Blue followed up their continental victory with a goalless draw at home to Toronto FC in their opening game of the new MLS campaign.

Cavalier booked their spot at this stage as Carribbean Cup runners-up last season while FC Cincinnati qualified as the MLS Supporters' Shield winners. The winner of this tie will face Monterrey in the round of 16 next month.

Cincinnati vs Cavalier Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two sides.

Eleven of Cavalier's last 12 games across competitions, including each of the last seven, have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Cincinnati's last eight games in all competitions have produced an average of 11.8 corner kicks.

Cavalier's defeat last week ended their 12-game unbeaten run (10 wins).

Four of Cincinnati's last five games have produced less than three goals.

FC Cincinnati are participating in the CONCACAF Champions Cup for the first time in their history.

Cincinnati vs Cavalier Prediction

FC Cincinnati's two-goal advantage leaves them with one leg in the round of 16 and Pat Noonan's side will be confident of completing the job in front of their fans. They failed to get maximum points at home to Toronto FC in the league despite dominating most of the game.

Cavalier have their work cut out if they are to remain on the continent. They are making their debut in this competition but it appears that their sojourn in the Champions Cup could come to an end at the first time of asking unless the Kingston outfit can complete a spectacular comeback.

Despite their advantage, Cincinnati are unlikely to sit back to protect their lead and could come out fighting early on in the game. We are backing the home side to claim a routine victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 2-0 Cavalier

Cincinnati vs Cavalier Betting Tips

Tip 1 - FC Cincinnati to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 9.5 corner kicks