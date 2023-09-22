Cincinnati vs Charlotte Prediction and Betting Tips | September 23, 2023 

Cincinnati host Charlotte at the TQL Stadium on Saturday (September 23) in the MLS, looking to return to winning ways.

With 59 points from 29 games, Cincinnati are atop the Eastern Conference, but their league campaign has fizzled out lately. The Orange and Blues are winless in hree top-flight games, losing once. A 1-0 loss to Orlando City was followed by 2-2 draw at Philadelphia Union and a 1-1 stalemate at Montreal.

Against a struggling Charlotte side, Pat Noonan's side will look to pick up their first win of the month.

Following their humiliating exit from the 2023 Leagues Cup, where they were thrashed 4-0 by eventual champions Inter Miami in the quarterfinals, the Crown resumed their top-flight campaign with a 2-1 defeat of Los Angeles FC.

Since then, the North Carolina outfit have drawn four straight games in a row, most recently a 2-2 stalemate with Philadelphia Union, who pegged them back with a stoppage-time equaliser.

This has seen them drop down to 12th in the Eastern Conference with 33 points from 28 games.

Cincinnati vs Charlotte Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have only been three clashes between the two sides, with each team winning once.

They drew 2-2 in their last meeting on July 9.

Charlotte are winless in four MLS games and won one of their last six across ccompetitions

After winning consecutively, Cincinnati have won two of their next six league outings.

Charlotte are winless in six away games in the MLS, drawing and losing thrice apiece.

After winning their first 10 home games in the MLS this season, CIncinnati have won just one of their last four.

Cincinnati vs Charlotte Prediction

Both teams are struggling to find their best form, drawing many of their recent clashes. Their head-to-head record is also finely balanced, which could result in another stalemate.

Prediction: Cincinnati 1-1 Charlotte

Cincinnati vs Charlotte Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/Under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes