Cincinnati vs D.C. United Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th March 2024

Cincinnati will entertain D.C. United at TQL Stadium in Major League Soccer action on Sunday.

Cincinnati vs D.C. United Preview

Cincinnati come into this game on the back of a 1-0 home defeat against Mexican side Monterrey in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. It’s not a good sign ahead of their trip to Guadalupe for the return leg of the round-of-16 tie. Cincinnati will be looking to avoid another disappointment at home, as they take on D.C. United.

The Orange and Blue are in search of their first home victory of the new MLS season, following a goalless draw at home in their opener. Ahead of matchday three, the hosts sit sixth in the Eastern Conference table, thanks to their 2-1 away win against Chicago Fire. Cincinnati lost to D.C. United 3-0 in their previous clash.

The visitors are enjoying a dream start to the new season thanks to the input of new head coach Troy Lesesne who replaced Wayne Rooney. D.C. United sit second with four points in the Eastern Conference, with one win and a draw in their previous two matches. They will aim to build on the early momentum.

The Washington-based outfit endured a woeful campaign last year, finishing 23rd overall, out of 29 teams, and failing to qualify for the playoffs. Things could change this term, considering their promising start. D.C United’s previous success in Cincinnati dates back to March 2022, when they pulled off a 1-0 away win despite playing with one man less.

Cincinnati vs D.C. United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Cincinnati have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches against D.C. United.

Cincinnati have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five home matches against D.C. United.

Cincinnati have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home matches.

D.C. United have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five away matches.

Cincinnati have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches while D.C. United have won once, drawn once and lost thrice.

Cincinnati vs D.C. United Prediction

Fan-favorite Luciano Acosta was a game-changer for Cincinnati last season, scoring 14 goals and racking up 14 assists. We are expecting a better version of the Argentine in 2024. Goalkeeper Roman Celentano was also part of the success story, with 12 clean sheets.

D.C. United will be counting on Christian Benteke once again. He netted 14 goals last season.

Cincinnati are expected to prevail based on home advantage and determination to avoid another home defeat.

Prediction: Cincinnati 3-1 D.C. United

Cincinnati vs D.C. United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Cincinnati to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Cincinnati to score first – Yes

Tip 4: D.C. United to score - Yes