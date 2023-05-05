Cincinnati vs DC United Prediction and Betting Tips | May 6th 2023

Cincinnati will welcome DC United to the TQL Stadium in their MLS Eastern Conference game on Saturday.

The hosts are in second place in the Eastern Conference standings, only behind first-placed New England Revolution on goal difference. Both teams have 21 points from 10 games. The visitors have 14 points and are in seventh place.

The hosts have just one win in their last three league outings and played out a 1-1 draw against the New England Revolution on Sunday. Defender Yerson Mosquera scored his second goal of the season in the 31st minute, which was canceled out by Emmanuel Boateng's 45th-minute strike.

DC United have seen an upturn in form and are on a four-game winning run in all competitions. Goals from Taxiarchis Fountas, Christian Benteke, and Jacob Greene helped them record a 3-0 win at home against Charlotte on Sunday.

Cincinnati vs DC United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have squared off eight times in the MLS since 2019. The visitors have been the dominant side in these meetings with four wins. The hosts have just one win to their name and three games have ended in draws.

Cincinnati's 5-2 away win last season was their first triumph over the capital club.

The hosts have kept two clean sheets in five home meetings against the visitors but have failed to score in three games in that period as well.

The visitors have kept clean sheets in three of their last five league games.

Cincinnati have a 100% record at home this season, keeping three clean sheets in five games thus far.

DC United have outscored Cincinnati 14-13 in the league thus far. The hosts have the better defensive record, conceding two goals fewer (11) than the visitors, with just two goals coming at home.

Cincinnati vs DC United Prediction

The home team have been in solid form this season and their only defeat in 10 games thus far came against St. Louis City last month. They have a 100% record at home this season and have won eight of their last 11 MLS games at the TQL Stadium.

The visitors have won their last four games in all competitions, keeping three clean sheets in that period. They have won their last two away games in the MLS and will be hopeful of another positive outing. They have never suffered a defeat at Saturday's venue.

Nonetheless, considering Cincinnati's impressive home record, we back them to record a comfortable win, though the visitors are expected to put up a good fight.

Prediction: Cincinnati 2-1 DC United.

Cincinnati vs DC United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cincinnati

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Christian Benteke to score or assist any time - Yes

