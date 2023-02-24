Cincinnati vs Houston Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2023

Cincinnati will entertain Houston at TQL Stadium in Major League Soccer on Saturday (February 25).

The hosts had their best campaign in the MLS ast season, finishing fifth in the Eastern Conference and tenth overall. They also qualified for the MLS Cup playoffs for the first time, reaching the semifinals before getting knocked out by Philadelphia Union 1-0.

The Orange and Blue’s preseason did not turn out as planned, with two out of their four scheduled friendlies getting cancelled due to administrative issues. They lost 3-1 to Philadelphia Union and 6-3 to Nashville SC 6-3 before a 1-1 draw with Houston in their last outing.

Houston, meanwhile, have had a lively preseason, winning two of their five friendlies - beating Tlaxcala 2-0 and Dallas by the same scoreline. After their MLS opener, Houston will stay on the road to face New England before welcoming Austin in their first home game of the season.

Orange Crush finished 13th in the Western Conference and 25th overall last season and did not qualify for the playoffs. Former D.C. United manager Ben Olsen was appointed last November to lead the outfit but is yet to oversee an official game. The two-time MLS Cup winners are in search of a third title since 2007.

Cincinnati vs Houston Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Cincinnati and Houston have met twice, with one game ending in a draw, while Cincinnati prevailed in the other.

The hosts scored 11 goals in their last five games but conceded 12 times.

Cincinnati have won twice and lost thrice in their last five home games.

Houston have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five road games.

Cincinnati have won twice and lost thrice in their last five games, while Houston have won twice and drawn thrice in the same period.

Form Guide: Cincinnati – L-L-L-W-W; Houston – W-D-D-D-W.

Cincinnati vs Houston Prediction

Brandon Vazquez and Brenner were Cincinnati’s top scorers last season and were the league’s fourth and fifth top scorers, with 19 and 18 goals respectively. Luciano Acosta netted 11 times. All three players remain in the roster and are expected to lead the hosts in the new season.

The hosts retained Sebastian Ferreira despite multiple teams circling around the striker following his successful season. He was the team’s top scorer with 13 goals.

Cincinnati will have home advantage, which could see them emerge victorious.

Prediction: Cincinnati 2-1 Houston

Cincinnati vs Houston Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Cincinnati

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Cincinnati to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Houston to score - Yes

