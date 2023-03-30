Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st April 2023

Cincinnati will play host to Inter Miami at TQL Stadium in Major League Soccer action on Saturday.

Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Preview

Cincinnati will take confidence from their domestic record heading into this fixture. They have yet to lose a match at home this season and have not suffered defeat in any of their five outings so far. The hosts sit third in the table with 11 points, behind New England Revolution (12 pts) and St. Louis City SC (15 pts).

The Orange and Blue could, however, lose their place if they misfire against Inter Miami. Seattle Sounders, Los Angeles FC, and Atlanta United all follow closely on 10 points each. Cincinnati and Inter Miami played out a 4-4 draw in their last league contest, but the hosts prevailed 3-1 in their previous clash.

The visitors will seek to fix their rough patch of form that is increasingly becoming a cause for concern. Inter Miami have endured a three-game back-to-back defeat, dropping to 16th spot with six points. Head coach Phil Neville has attributed the hiccups to the horrendous injuries they are currently battling.

The Herons will strive to address their weaknesses on the road as well. They are yet to win or draw away from home this term, losing the two matches they have played so far. But the situation appears to have extended to their home games, following a 3-2 defeat to Chicago Fire in their last meeting.

Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Cincinnati have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five clashes with Inter Miami.

Inter Miami have outscored Cincinnati 14-10 in their last five matches.

Cincinnati have won thrice and lost twice in their last five home matches.

Inter Miami have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.

Cincinnati have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches. Meanwhile, Inter Miami have won twice and lost thrice in their last five games.

Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Prediction

The hosts’ leading lights in the attack are Júnior Moreno and Sergio Santos, who have netted twice each. Last season’s top scorer Brandon Vazquez opened his goal account last week and is expected to build on that.

A lengthening absentee list is set to compound issues for the hosts, whose resources are already stretched. Six players have been sidelined with injuries.

Cincinnati come into the match as the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Cincinnati 3-1 Inter Miami

Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Cincinnati

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Cincinnati to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Inter Miami to score - Yes

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes