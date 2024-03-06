Cincinnati vs Monterrey Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8th 2024

Cincinnati will host Monterrey at the TQL Stadium on Friday in the first leg of their 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup last-16 tie.

The home side faced off against Cavalier in their tournament opener last month, picking up a comfortable 2-0 win in the first leg via goals from Sergio Santos and Malik Pinto. They then finished the job on home turf the following week with a 4-0 thrashing of the Jamaican outfit.

Cincinnati beat Chicago Fire 2-1 in their MLS game at the weekend and will be looking to carry that momentum onto the continental stage this week.

Monterrey, meanwhile, were drawn against Comunicaciones in the previous round of the Champions Cup, beating the Guatemalan outfit 4-1 in the first leg of the tie. They extended their aggregate victory to 7-1 in the return leg at the Estadio BBVA Bancomer, with three different players getting on the scoresheet including former Porto man Jesus Corona.

The visitors faced Pantoja in their last appearance at this stage of the competition picking up a 6-1 aggregate victory over the Dominican side and they will hope they can replicate a similar showing this weekend.

Cincinnati vs Monterrey Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Cincinnati and Monterrey.

The visitors' last meeting against American opponents came back in August last year when they faced Philadelphia Union in the Leagues Cup third-place clash which they lost 3-0.

The hosts' last meeting against Mexican opponents came back in July last year when they faced Guadalajara in the Leagues Cup group-stage clash which they won 3-1.

Monterrey have kept clean sheets in four of their last five games across all competitions.

The Rayados are the only side in the Mexican top flight this season yet to taste defeat on the road.

Cincinnati vs Monterrey Prediction

Cincinnati are on a run of back-to-back victories and have lost just one of their last 10 competitive outings. They have lost just one of their last five home games and will be hopeful of a positive result this weekend.

Monterrey are undefeated in all 12 games they have played this year, picking up eight wins and four draws. They are unbeaten in their last five away matches and should avoid defeat here as well.

Prediction: Cincinnati 2-2 Monterrey

Cincinnati vs Monterrey Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Monterrey to score first: YES (The Mexican outfit have scored the first goal in five of their last seven matchups)