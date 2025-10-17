  • home icon
  • Football
  • MLS 2025
  • Cincinnati vs Montreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th October 2025

Cincinnati vs Montreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th October 2025

By Sachin Bhat
Published Oct 17, 2025 06:42 GMT
New York Red Bulls v FC Cincinnati - Source: Getty
Cincinnati are looking to make it three wins in a row against Montreal (PC: Getty Images)

Cincinnati host Montreal at the TQL Stadium on Saturday in MLS, aiming to finish an impressive campaign on a high. With 62 points from 33 games, the Orange and Blue are currently in second place in the Eastern Conference standings, behind only Philadelphia Union (66 points) who've already clinched the Supporters' Shield.

Ad

A win on the final day would be just the momentum they'd need before heading into the MLS playoffs, and their recent form holds them in good stead too. Pat Noonan's side are unbeaten in their last four top-flight matches, winning three, including a narrow 1-0 win over New York Red Bulls on the road last weekend.

Meanwhile, Montreal are third from bottom on the same table with only 28 points from 33 games and only six wins in the bag, the last of which came as recently as 28 September when the Canadian side beat Charlotte 4-1 on the road. However, their joy was short-lived as Nasvhille pegged them to a 1-1 stalemate last weekend.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Dante Sealy had put Montreal in front after nine minutes but Sam Surridge equalized for the visitors with less than 10 minutes of normal time remaining.

Cincinnati vs Montreal Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

  • There have been 12 clashes between the sides, with Cincinnati winning on exactly half the occasions and losing to Montreal four times.
  • Having beaten Montreal in their last two games, Cincinnati could see three consecutive wins against the side for the first time since a run of three between May 2019 and May 2021.
  • Cincinnati are unbeaten in their last four MLS games, winning three.
  • Montreal have won just once from their last five MLS games.
  • After back-to-back wins over Cincinnati in 2022, Montreal have beaten them just once from five clashes.
Ad

Cincinnati vs Montreal Prediction

The Orange and Blue are the form side here, coming into the fixture unbeaten in their last couple of games, most of which have ended in wins too.

Montreal have blown hot and cold by comparison, and have struggled in the fixture lately. We expect a close encounter nonetheless, with the hosts narrowly coming out on top.

Prediction: Cincinnati 2-1 Montreal

Cincinnati vs Montreal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cincinnati to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

About the author
Sachin Bhat

Sachin Bhat

He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Peter P
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications