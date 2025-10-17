Cincinnati vs Montreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th October 2025

Cincinnati host Montreal at the TQL Stadium on Saturday in MLS, aiming to finish an impressive campaign on a high. With 62 points from 33 games, the Orange and Blue are currently in second place in the Eastern Conference standings, behind only Philadelphia Union (66 points) who've already clinched the Supporters' Shield.

A win on the final day would be just the momentum they'd need before heading into the MLS playoffs, and their recent form holds them in good stead too. Pat Noonan's side are unbeaten in their last four top-flight matches, winning three, including a narrow 1-0 win over New York Red Bulls on the road last weekend.

Meanwhile, Montreal are third from bottom on the same table with only 28 points from 33 games and only six wins in the bag, the last of which came as recently as 28 September when the Canadian side beat Charlotte 4-1 on the road. However, their joy was short-lived as Nasvhille pegged them to a 1-1 stalemate last weekend.

Dante Sealy had put Montreal in front after nine minutes but Sam Surridge equalized for the visitors with less than 10 minutes of normal time remaining.

Cincinnati vs Montreal Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 12 clashes between the sides, with Cincinnati winning on exactly half the occasions and losing to Montreal four times.

Having beaten Montreal in their last two games, Cincinnati could see three consecutive wins against the side for the first time since a run of three between May 2019 and May 2021.

Cincinnati are unbeaten in their last four MLS games, winning three.

Montreal have won just once from their last five MLS games.

After back-to-back wins over Cincinnati in 2022, Montreal have beaten them just once from five clashes.

Cincinnati vs Montreal Prediction

The Orange and Blue are the form side here, coming into the fixture unbeaten in their last couple of games, most of which have ended in wins too.

Montreal have blown hot and cold by comparison, and have struggled in the fixture lately. We expect a close encounter nonetheless, with the hosts narrowly coming out on top.

Prediction: Cincinnati 2-1 Montreal

Cincinnati vs Montreal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cincinnati to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

