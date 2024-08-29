Cincinnati vs Montreal Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31, 2024 

By Soyoye Jedidiah
Modified Aug 29, 2024 17:49 GMT
FC Cincinnati v New York Red Bulls - Source: Getty
Cincinnati face Montreal in MLS on Saturday.

Cincinnati host Montreal at the TQL Stadium on Saturday (August 31) in Major League Soccer. The hosts are second in the Eastern Conference with 48 points from 26 matches.

They lost 2-0 to 10-man Inter Miami last time out, finding themselves two goals down after six minutes and failing to find a way back despite playing the second half with a numerical advantage.

Montreal, meanwhile, are deep in the bottom half of the overall standings. They marked their return to league action last weekend with a 5-0 loss to New England Revolution, suffering their heaviest home league defeat.

Montreal are 11th in the Eastern Conference with 27 points and are just one point above last-placed DC United.

also-read-trending Trending

Cincinnati vs Montreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • There have been 10 meetings between Cincinnati and Montreal, with both sides winning four times apiece.
  • Cincinnati have won one of their last seven games in the fixture.
  • Montreal are without a clean sheet in five games in the fixture.
  • Montreal have conceded 54 goals in MLS this season. Only San Jose Earthquakes (61) have shipped in more.
  • Only six of the Garys' 15 league wins this season have come at home.

Cincinnati vs Montreal Prediction

Cincinnati are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have lost five of their last eight games across competitions. They have, however, won three of their last four home matches.

Montreal, meanwhile, have lost four of their last five games and have won two of their last nine. They are without an away league win since March and could see defeat.

Prediction: Cincinnati 2-1 Montreal

Cincinnati vs Montreal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cincinnati

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five matchups.)

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी