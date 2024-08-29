Cincinnati vs Montreal Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31, 2024 

Cincinnati host Montreal at the TQL Stadium on Saturday (August 31) in Major League Soccer. The hosts are second in the Eastern Conference with 48 points from 26 matches.

They lost 2-0 to 10-man Inter Miami last time out, finding themselves two goals down after six minutes and failing to find a way back despite playing the second half with a numerical advantage.

Montreal, meanwhile, are deep in the bottom half of the overall standings. They marked their return to league action last weekend with a 5-0 loss to New England Revolution, suffering their heaviest home league defeat.

Montreal are 11th in the Eastern Conference with 27 points and are just one point above last-placed DC United.

Trending

Cincinnati vs Montreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 10 meetings between Cincinnati and Montreal, with both sides winning four times apiece.

Cincinnati have won one of their last seven games in the fixture.

Montreal are without a clean sheet in five games in the fixture.

Montreal have conceded 54 goals in MLS this season. Only San Jose Earthquakes (61) have shipped in more.

Only six of the Garys' 15 league wins this season have come at home.

Cincinnati vs Montreal Prediction

Cincinnati are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have lost five of their last eight games across competitions. They have, however, won three of their last four home matches.

Montreal, meanwhile, have lost four of their last five games and have won two of their last nine. They are without an away league win since March and could see defeat.

Prediction: Cincinnati 2-1 Montreal

Cincinnati vs Montreal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cincinnati

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five matchups.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback