Cincinnati vs Motagua Prediction and Betting Tips | February 26, 2025

FC Cincinnati and Motagua square off in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup first round on Wednesday at the TQL Stadium.

The hosts hold a three-goal advantage in the tie following a 4-1 away win in Honduras last week. Cincinnati went ahead through Pavel Bucha's 28th-minute strike before Rodrigo Auzmendi equalised four minutes before halftime. Ahoueke Denkey and Evander scored second-half goals either side of Bucha completing his brace to secure the win.

Cincinnati followed up their continental victory with a narrow 1-0 home win over New York Red Bulls in their opening game of their MLS campaign. Kevin Denkey's 70th-minute strike settled the contest.

Motagua, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat at Real Espana in the Honduras Liga Nacional. Yeison Murillo and Brayan Moya scored in either half to ensure all three points.

Cincinnati vs Motagua Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the maiden meeting between the two sides.

Four of Motagua's last five games across competitions have seen one side fail to score.

Four of Cincinnati's last five games have produced less than three goals and also at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Five of Cincinnati's last five competitive games have produced less than eight corners.

Motagua have lost their last three games.

Motagua's last nine competitive games have produced over 1.5 goals.

Cincinnati vs Motagua Prediction

Cincinnati have one foot in the next round, owing to their comfortable three-goal lead. They had an impressive pre-season campaign, going unbeaten in four games - winning two - and began their new domestic campaign with a victory. Pat Noonan's side are the heavy favoirites in this game and will be full of confidence following two straight wins.

Motagua, meanwhile, have the odds stacked against them to advance, and a fast start could be crucial if they are to complete a comeback for the ages. Nevertheless, expect the hosts to claim a routine victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Cincinnati 2-0 Motagua

Cincinnati vs Motagua Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Cincinnati to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Cincinnati to score over 1.5 goals

