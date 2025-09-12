Cincinnati vs Nashville Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13th 2025

Cincinnati will welcome Nashville at TQL Stadium in Major League Soccer on Saturday. Both teams are eying the top spot with a few matchdays left.

Cincinnati vs Nashville Preview

Cincinnati sit second, five points below the leaders of the Eastern Conference table, Philadelphia Union (57-52). The hosts could snatch the top spot if they claim maximum points before the close of the regular campaign. They could also be outpaced by a dozen other teams, who are hot on their heels.

The Orange and Blue are on track to achieve a better campaign than last season, when they finished fifth overall. They currently sit third but are far from being safe. They need to halt their losing trend to conserve their place after dropping six points in their last two matches. Cincinnati last defeated Nashville in 2023.

Nashville sit fourth on 50 points in the Eastern Conference standings. They currently qualify for round one of the MLS playoffs, but have in their sights a possible CONCACAF Champions Cup spot. And that means they must finish atop the table, which they trail by seven points.

Boys in Gold finished 25th overall last season and failed to qualify for the playoffs, but the story is expected to be different this time. They only need to win a few of the remaining matches to safeguard their place in the playoffs, even if they fall short of a continental spot. Nashville won 2-0 in their last trip to Cincinnati.

Cincinnati vs Nashville Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Cincinnati have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches against Nashville.

Cincinnati have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five home matches against Nashville.

Cincinnati have won once and lost four times in their last five matches at home.

Nashville have won once and lost four times in their last five matches on the road.

Cincinnati have won once and lost four times in their last five matches, while Nashville have won once, drawn once and lost thrice.

Form Guide: Cincinnati – L-L-W-L-L, Nashville – L-W-L-L-D.

Cincinnati vs Nashville Prediction

Cincinnati have the same mission as the visitors, which is to conserve their place or move up the ladder. Dropping points is out of the question.

Nashville will take confidence from their previous exploits at the TQL Stadium, but the stakes are higher this time.

Cincinnati are the favorites based on home advantage and determination.

Prediction: Cincinnati 2-1 Nashville

Cincinnati vs Nashville Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Cincinnati to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Cincinnati to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Nashville to score - Yes

