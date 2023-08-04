Cincinnati vs Nashville SC Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th August 2023

Cincinnati will take on Nashville SC at TQL Stadium in the Leagues Cup on Friday.

Cincinnati vs Nashville SC Preview

Last month, both teams clashed in Major League Soccer, with Cincinnati hosting the game. The encounter turned out to be a bitter experience for Nashville SC, who suffered a 3-1 defeat and had two players sent off. Their previous meeting in late March also ended in Cincinnati's favor, with a 1-0 victory, despite Nashville playing in front of their home fans.

The Orange and Blue are leading the MLS Eastern Conference as well as the league’s overall table, holding an eight-point lead over the second-placed New England Revolution (51-43). They have shown their strength in the Leagues Cup as the strongest American team, finishing their group campaign with one win and a draw to top Central 3 with five points.

However, Nashville SC is not dwelling on thoughts of revenge against Cincinnati at the moment. They are focused on the Leagues Cup and finished second in Central 4, behind Toluca, with three points, thanks to a 2-1 victory against Colorado Rapids in their opening game.

Though Cincinnati seems to have the upper hand based on recent head-to-head stats, Nashville is not to be underestimated. They hold the fifth position in the overall MLS standings, securing 11 wins, just four less than Cincinnati's total victories so far. Nashville has defeated Cincinnati multiple times in the past, and they could repeat that feat.

Cincinnati vs Nashville SC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last five clashes, Cincinnati have won thrice, Nashville once while one game ended in a draw.

Cincinnati have scored 11 goals and conceded 10 in their last five clashes with Nashville.

Cincinnati have lost only once in their last 10 matches.

Nashville have suffered six losses in their last 10 matches.

Cincinnati have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches while Nashville have won once and lost four times. Form Guide: Cincinnati – W-W-W-W-D, Nashville – L-W-L-L-L.

Cincinnati vs Nashville SC Prediction

Brandon Vázquez has scored four times for Cincinnati in this campaign, alongside several goal attempts. He is expected to lead the team once more in the upcoming clash.

Nashville will hope to see their star forward Hany Mukhtar make his mark at last in the tournament. He tops the MLS score chart with 13 goals and remains one of the most dreaded strikers of the league this season.

Cincinnati are expected to prevail due to their impressive collective play pattern.

Prediction: Cincinnati 3-1 Nashville SC

Cincinnati vs Nashville SC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Cincinnati

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Cincinnati to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Nashville SC to score - Yes