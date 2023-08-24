Cincinnati vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips | August 26, 2023 

Cincinnati host New York City FC at the TQL Stadium in the MLS on Saturday (August 26), looking to bounce back from a series of defeats.

The hosts have lost their three games in as many different competitions. Cincinnati's Leagues Cup campaign was ended by Nashville, who prevailed 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Days later, Columbus Crew ended their four-game unbeaten run in the MLS with a thumping 3-0 win. On Wednesday, the Orange and Blues lost 5-4 in another penalty shootout, this time to Inter Miami in the US Open Cup semifinals.

Suffice to say, it's been a tough last few days for the Ohio outfit, who will look to bounce back. They sit atop the Eastern Conference with 51 points from 24 games.

New York, meanwhile, are languishing in 13th place, having accrued 25 points fewer than Cincinnati and having played a game more. The Blues saw their Leagues Cup campaign end in the Round of 32 in a 1-0 loss to New York Red Bulls before losing 2-0 to Minnesota in the league.

Cincinnati vs New York City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 10 clashes between the two sides before, with New York winning six and losing twice.

Cincinnati's two wins over New York have come in their most recent two encounters: 1-0 in May 2023 and 3-1 in June 2023.

Having lost the first six clashes in the fixtures, Cincinnati are unbeaten in four games to New York.

Cincinnati are winless in three games across competitions.

New York have won just one of their last seven games across competitions: 5-0 vs Toronto in the Leagues Cup.

Cincinnati vs New York City Prediction

CIncinnati have endured a rough patch lately, but the sight of New York could inspire them to return to their best again.

The Orange and Blues have turned around their fortunes in the fixture lately. They could win against the Blues for the third straight game, given their contrasting forms in the MLS.

Prediction: Cincinnati 3-1 New York

Cincinnati vs New York City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cincinnati

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes