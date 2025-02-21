Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd February 2025

Cincinnati host New York Red Bulls at the TQL Stadium on Saturday in their opening game of the 2025 MLS season. The Ohio side are looking to better their result from last time, when they finished third in the Eastern Conference with 18 wins from 34 games.

Ad

Pat Noonan's side oversaw a mixed pre-season campaign, playing four times and winning twice, but they went unbeaten.

It should give them some confidence entering this weekend's season-opener, but adding more wind to their sails was a crushing 4-1 victory over Motagua in the CONCACAF Champions League on Wednesday.

Pavel Bucha was at the double that night, with Ahoueke Denkey and Evander each scoring too as Cincinnati took a giant step toward the second round of the competition.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, New York Red Bulls were left battered by San Diego in their last warmup clash, losing 6-0. Now, with the season set to start on Saturday, the Red Bulls will be hoping for better fortunes as they have not won the opening game of a league season since 2022.

Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 18 clashes between the sides in the past, with Cincinnati winning eight times and losing on seven occasions.

New York Red Bulls have won their last two games against Cincinnati. They had lost five out of the previous six.

The Red Bulls haven't beaten the Orange and Blue on three consecutive occasions since a run of four between 2017 and 2020.

Cincinnati began their 2025 season with a 4-1 defeat of Motagua in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions League first-round tie.

New York Red Bulls have not won the opening game of a league season since 2022.

Ad

Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

The Orange and Blue will be confident of their chances following the big win in the Champions League earlier this week. They needed that momentum to end their two-game losing run in the fixture and boast the home advantage too.

The Red Bulls will look to give them a tough run for their money again, but we expect the home side to prevail narrowly.

Ad

Prediction: Cincinnati 2-1 New York Red Bulls

Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cincinnati to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback