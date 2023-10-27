Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | October 29, 2023 

Cincinnati host New York Red Bulls at the TQL Stadium on Sunday (October 29) for the first leg of their clash in the 2023 MLS Cup playoffs, round one.

With 69 points from 34 games, Cincinnati finished atop the Eastern Conference in the regular league season.

The Orange and Blue also registered the most number wins in the division with 20, the last one being a narrow 1-0 victory over Inter Miami on the penultimate matchday.

On the last day, Pat Noonan's side fought back twice at Atlanta United to draw 2-2 after being reduced to 10 men after Thiago Almada was sent off in the 51st minute.

New York, meanwhile, could only muster an eighth-place finish in the Eastern Conference after finishing with 43 points from 34 games.

However, that was mainly due to a strong finish to their league campaign.!Troy Lesesne's side won their last four games and five of their last six to salvage a place in the playoffs.

Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 14 clashes between the sides before, with New York winning six and losing five, including the shootout loss in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup.

In their last four clashes across competitions, the side playing away from home won.

This will be the fourth meeting between Cincinnati and New York.

Having beaten Cincinnati 2-1 away from home in their last encounter, New York are looking to seal consecutive away wins for just the second time.

New York's John Tolkin is looking to score in his third consecutive game.

Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta has scored in his last two appearances against New York.

Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

Cincinnati had a far better league campaign than New York and having beaten them twice in three encounters this season.

So, the Orange and Blues will be confident of their chances. The Red Bulls, though, aren't going to make their life easy.

They prevailed 2-1 on their last visit and could give them a tough time once again.

Prediction: Cincinnati 2-2 New York

Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes