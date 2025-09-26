Cincinnati vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | September 28th 2025

Cincinnati will host Orlando City at the TQL Stadium on Sunday in another round of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign. The home side have enjoyed yet another strong season and have now secured a spot in the playoffs for a fourth consecutive campaign as they sit second in the Eastern Conference with 58 points from 31 matches.

They beat 10-man LA Galaxy 3-2 on the road in their last match with Ender Echenique opening the scoring 10 minutes in to register his maiden goal for the club before Udinese loanee Brener netted a brace to seal the points.

Orlando City have had their struggles in recent games but remain on course to secure playoff football at the end of the regular season. They beat Nashville 3-2 last time out, taking a two-goal lead in the first half via a Martin Ojeda brace, squandering it early in the second before Duncan McGuire came off the bench to score a late winner.

The visitors sit sixth in the East with 51 points and will secure post-season football with maximum points on Sunday.

Cincinnati vs Orlando City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 12 meetings between Cincinnati and Orlando. The hosts have won four of those games, while the visitors have won one more, with their other three contests ending in draws.

Recent editions of this fixture have been closely contested, with both sides registering two wins and a draw.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Orlando have scored 58 goals in MLS this season. Only Inter Miami (64) have managed more.

Five of Cincinnati's nine league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Cincinnati vs Orlando City Prediction

The Orange and Blue are on a run of back-to-back victories after losing five of their six games prior. They beat Nashville in their last home game to end a three-game losing streak at the TQL Stadium and will be looking to kick on from that this weekend.

The Lions' latest result ended a four-game winless streak and they will take confidence from that this weekend. They have, however, struggled for results on the road of late and could lose here.

Prediction: Cincinnati 2-1 Orlando City

Cincinnati vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cincinnati to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of the visitors' last five matches)

