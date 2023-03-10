Cincinnati vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th March 2023

Cincinnati will host Seattle Sounders at TQL Stadium in Major League Soccer action on Saturday.

Cincinnati vs Seattle Sounders Preview

The two sides have muscled their way into the top 10 after two rounds of matches in the new season. Seattle Sounders sit atop the standings with six points on the board while Cincinnati are in fifth place on four points. The hosts will aim for maximum points after dropping two in their last meeting.

The Orange and Blue are playing host to Seattle Sounders for the first time. The two teams have met twice, with both games taking place at Lumen Field. Cincinnati have not been impressive at home of late, losing three out of their last five matches at TQL Stadium. Their last clash with the visitors ended in a 1-1 draw.

Seattle Sounders are leading the table but are level on points with three other teams. They could lose their spot if they misfire against Cincinnati on Saturday. It will also be their first test on the road in the new campaign. In fact, coach Brian Schmetzer has not traveled with his team in their last five matches.

The Sounders did not qualify for the playoffs last season, having finished 21st in the overall standings. However, the two-time MLS Cup winners are hoping for a better campaign this year, with midfielder Jordan Morris already leading the scoring charts with three goals. Héber boasts two goals while Álex Roldán has delivered two assists.

Cincinnati vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

They shared the spoils in their last clash but Seattle Sounders won the first meeting 4-1.

Cincinnati have scored 10 goals and conceded 10 in their last five matches.

Cincinnati have won twice and lost thrice in their last five home matches.

Seattle Sounders have drawn once and lost four times in their last five away matches.

Cincinnati have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches. Meanwhile, Seattle Sounders have won thrice and lost twice.

Cincinnati vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

The hosts are expecting a stronger defense than last season following the arrival of several defenders. Yerson Mosquera joined from Wolves while Matt Miazga was signed from Chelsea.

Jordan Morris will hope to stay atop the scoring chart. Raúl Ruidíaz is yet to open his account. He scored nine goals for the visitors last season.

Seattle Sounders are expected to come out on top based on form.

Prediction: Cincinnati 1-2 Seattle Sounders

Cincinnati vs Seattle Sounders

Tip 1: Result – Seattle Sounders

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Seattle Sounders to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Cincinnati to score - Yes

