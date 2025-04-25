Cincinnati vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26, 2025 

FC Cincinnati and Sporting Kansas City battle for three points in MLS action on Saturday at the TQL Stadum.

Ad

The hosts are coming off a 3-2 win at Chicago Fire last weekend. Evander and Ahoueke Denkey scored either side of Hugo Cuypers to give Cincinnati a 2-1 lead at the break. Evander completed his brace in the second half before Brian Gutierrez pulled one back from the spot with five minutes left.

SKC, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in an eight-goal thriller against San Jose Earthquakes. Logan Ndenbe, Daniel Salloi and Manu Garcia strikes gave them a 3-0 lead by the 24th minute before Josef Martinez and Cristian Arango scored for San Jose before the break. Salloi and Erik Thommy netted in the second half to help SKC to a 5-3 victory, with Arrango completing his brace from the spot in injury time.

Ad

Trending

The victory saw Kansas City move to 13th in the Western Conference, with seven points from nine games, while Cincinnati are joint-top in the Eastern Conference, level on 19 points with Charlotte.

Cincinnati vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Kansas City have two wins from four head-to-head games with Cincinnati, losing twice.

Their most recent clash in July 2023 saw Cincinnati claim a shootout victory following a 3-3 draw in the Leagues Cup.

Cincinnati are on a five-game unbeaten run in the league.

SKC have conceded at least twice in eight of their last nine league games across competitions.

Five of Cincinnati's last five home games have produced less than three goals.

Ad

Cincinnati vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Cincinnati have made a bright start to the season and are flying high in the Eastern Conference. However, they are winless in this fixture in regulation time but are the favourites here.

Kansas City, meanwhile, haven't had the going good and have won just twice in 11 games competitions this season, losing eight. However, a source of positivity lies in the fact that both wins came in their last three outings.

Ad

Nevertheless, expect the hosts to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Cincinnati 2-1 Kansas City

Cincinnati vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Cincinnati to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More