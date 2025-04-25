Cincinnati vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26, 2025 

FC Cincinnati and Sporting Kansas City battle for three points in MLS action on Saturday at the TQL Stadum.
The hosts are coming off a 3-2 win at Chicago Fire last weekend. Evander and Ahoueke Denkey scored either side of Hugo Cuypers to give Cincinnati a 2-1 lead at the break. Evander completed his brace in the second half before Brian Gutierrez pulled one back from the spot with five minutes left.
SKC, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in an eight-goal thriller against San Jose Earthquakes. Logan Ndenbe, Daniel Salloi and Manu Garcia strikes gave them a 3-0 lead by the 24th minute before Josef Martinez and Cristian Arango scored for San Jose before the break. Salloi and Erik Thommy netted in the second half to help SKC to a 5-3 victory, with Arrango completing his brace from the spot in injury time.
The victory saw Kansas City move to 13th in the Western Conference, with seven points from nine games, while Cincinnati are joint-top in the Eastern Conference, level on 19 points with Charlotte.
Cincinnati vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Kansas City have two wins from four head-to-head games with Cincinnati, losing twice.
- Their most recent clash in July 2023 saw Cincinnati claim a shootout victory following a 3-3 draw in the Leagues Cup.
- Cincinnati are on a five-game unbeaten run in the league.
- SKC have conceded at least twice in eight of their last nine league games across competitions.
- Five of Cincinnati's last five home games have produced less than three goals.
Cincinnati vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction
Cincinnati have made a bright start to the season and are flying high in the Eastern Conference. However, they are winless in this fixture in regulation time but are the favourites here.
Kansas City, meanwhile, haven't had the going good and have won just twice in 11 games competitions this season, losing eight. However, a source of positivity lies in the fact that both wins came in their last three outings.
Nevertheless, expect the hosts to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Cincinnati 2-1 Kansas City
Cincinnati vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Cincinnati to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals