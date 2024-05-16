Cincinnati vs St. Louis prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2024

Cincinnati host St. Louis at the TQL Stadium on Saturday in the MLS looking to capitalize on Inter Miami's draw this week to climb up to the top of the table.

With 27 points from 13 games, Cincinnati are currently second to Inter Miami in the Eastern Conference table, sitting only a point behind but with a game in hand.

After winning only thrice from their opening eight games, the Orange and Blue won their next five in a row, which is the best winning run in the league right now. It has helped them revive their campaign that threatened to unravel sooner than expected, and another win this weekend will see them secure pole position.

St. Louis, on the other hand, have won just thrice from 12 matches so far, and all their wins have come in home games - against New York City, Austin and Chicago Fire. However, with only 16 points in the bag, the Missouri outfit are down in ninth position in the Western Conference table.

Cincinnati vs St. Louis Head-To-Head

This is only the second encounter between the sides. In their first clash, coming in April 2023, St. Louis crushed Cincinnati 5-1 at home.

Cincinnati vs St. Louis Team News

Cincinnati

Aaron Boupendza is the only absentee for the Orange and Blues as the striker is out with a broken jaw.

Injured: Aaron Boupendza

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

St. Louis

Eduard Lowen is out with a knee injury and is currently the only casualty for the side. However, Anthony Markanich is suspended from the tie after getting sent off in their 2-0 loss to LAFC on Wednesday.

Injured: Eduard Lowen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Anthony Markanich

Cincinnati vs St. Louis Predicted XI

Cincinnati (3-4-1-2): Roman Celentano; Miles Robinson, Matt Miazga, Ian Murphy; Yuya Kubo, Obinna Nwobodo, Pavel Bucha, Luca Orellano; Luciano Acosta; Gerardo Valenzuela, Kevin Kelsy

St. Louis (4-2-3-1): Roman Burki; Tomas Totland, Tim Parker, Joakim Nilsson, Nikolas Dyhr; Chris Durkin, Tomas Ostrak; Rasmus Alm, Indiana Vassilev, Celio Pompeu; Joao Klauss

Cincinnati vs St. Louis Prediction

Cincinnati are the form side here and have the odds stacked in their favor for an easy win. St. Louis have struggled to find their feet this season and will need a Herculean performance to stop their hosts, which they don't seem to be capable of pulling off right now.

Prediction: Cincinnati 3-1 St. Louis