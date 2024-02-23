Cincinnati vs Toronto Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2024

Cincinnati host Toronto at TQL Stadium in Major League Soccer on Sunday (February 25).

Cincinnati played two preseason friendlies, winning 5-3 over New England 5-3 and losing 2-1 to Austin. They opened their season with a 2-0 win over Cavalier in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

The Orange and Blue will hope to replicate their brilliant run, which saw them top the Eastern Conference and the overall standings last season. However, in the MLS Cup playoffs, they lost to Colombus Crew 3-2 in the conference finals.

Cincinnati have prevailed over Toronto in their last four clashes home and away. Toronto were unarguably the worst team in the MLS last season, as they finished bottom in the Eastern Conference and the overall standings.

They suffered a similar fate in their previous campaign in 2022, finishing second from bottom in both standings. Could 2024 be a better season?

The Reds’ preseason does not suggest that they are on the road to recovery. They drew 1-1 with Real Salt Lake 1-1 and lost 1-0 to 2023 MLS Cup finalists Los Angeles.

Cincinnati vs Toronto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Cincinnati have won four times and lost once in their last five games with Toronto.

The hosts have won thrice and lost twice in their last five home games with Toronto.

Cincinnati have won four times and lost once in their last five home games.

Toronto have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five road outings

Cincinnati have won thrice and lost twice in their last five games, while Toronto have drawn once and lost four times in the same period.

Form Guide: Cincinnati – W-W-L-L-W; Toronto – L-D-L-L-L

Cincinnati vs Toronto Prediction

Cincinnati will endeavour to exploit their home advantage. Top scorer Luciano Acosta (17 goals) will look to hit the ground running. Goalkeeper Roman Celentano, who was second on the clean sheet list (12) last season, could be a key contributor too.

Toronto, meanwhile, have signed nine new players, including Latif Blessing from New England Revolution and Richie Laryea from Nottingham Forest. Cincinnati, though, are likely to come out on top based on their superior recent form and home advantage.

Prediction: Cincinnati 3-1 Toronto

Cincinnati vs Toronto Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Cincinnati

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Cincinnati to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Toronto to score - Yes