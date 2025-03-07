Cincinnati vs Toronto Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8, 2025

Cincinnati host Toronto at the TQL Stadium on Saturday in MLS, looking to end a three-game winless run across competitions.

The Orange and Blue started their campaign with back-to-back wins. They crushed Motagua 4-1 in the CONCACAF Champions League before beating New York Red Bulls 1-0 in their league opener.

However, since then, it has all gone downhill for them. Cincinnati drew Motagua 1-1 in the return leg, lost 4-1 to Philadelphia before drawing in the Champions League with Tigres UNAL.

On the league front, Pat Noonan's side are eighth in the Eastern Conference with three points. They will be delighted to know that Toronto are a further four places adrift.

Without any win in the bag, it hasn't been an ideal start to the top-flight campaign for the Canadian outfit. A 2-2 draw with DC United was followed by a crushing 4-2 loss to Orlando City as their season went from bad to worse.

Now in their third consecutive away game, the Reds are hoping for a change of fortunes.

Cincinnati vs Toronto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 12 clashes between the two sides, with Cincinnati winning seven and losing four.

Toronto haven't beaten Cincinnati in six games since September 2021.

After losing four of their first six games in the fixture, Cincinnati have won five of their next six, remaining unbeaten during this period.

The Reds haven't score in their last four games at Cincinnati.

The Orange and Blue are winless in three games across competitions, winning once.

Cincinnati vs Toronto Prediction

Both teams are struggling at the moment. Cincinnati are winless in three games across competitions, while Toronto are yet to win a game in MLS. The Orange and Blue will look back on their head-to-head record lately, but might struggle to keep that up.

Prediction: Cincinnati 1-1 Toronto

Cincinnati vs Toronto Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

