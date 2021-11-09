"Circus is coming to an end" - Manchester United fans react hilariously after Paul Pogba is ruled out due to injury

Manchester United fans online were quick to dismiss Paul Pogba's latest injury whilst on international duty with the French national team. Many fans were unconcerned about the prospect of missing their star midfielder this season.

Paul Pogba picked up a thigh injury which is expected to keep him out of action for most of the remainder of 2021. The 28-year-old midfielder will now miss France's World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Finland and the majority of Manchester United's games in the calendar year.

The French national announced Paul Pogba's latest injury by tweeting:

"Paul Pogba has suffered an injury to the quadriceps of the right thigh and is forced to miss the next two matches. To replace him, Didier Deschamps called on Jordan Veretout."

Manchester United fans on Twitter have reacted to the news, with many suggesting the 28-year-old midfielder was not contributing to the cause and will not make much difference to the team. Here are some of the best tweets from Manchester United fans:

Jack Endean @jackendean11 @StretfordPaddck So his last ever league appearance for united is getting sent off against Liverpool 😂 @StretfordPaddck So his last ever league appearance for united is getting sent off against Liverpool 😂

UnitedReds @dubdub717 @UtdDistrict @TheAthleticUK No doubt there will be a trip to the States again, shooting 3 pointers and dancing. Circus @UtdDistrict @TheAthleticUK No doubt there will be a trip to the States again, shooting 3 pointers and dancing. Circus

k'obi @mhagayr Pogba and Varane injured. Lol it's about to get REAL SPOOKY for Ole Goner Pogba and Varane injured. Lol it's about to get REAL SPOOKY for Ole Goner

thisDamianPrend @thisDamianPrend @SkySportsNews In other words Pogba no longer wants to play for Ole and wants a move in January 🤷‍♂️😂 @SkySportsNews In other words Pogba no longer wants to play for Ole and wants a move in January 🤷‍♂️😂

UtdEnthusiast @SanketUtd UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict 🗞 Paul Pogba is expected to miss 8 to 10 weeks of action, following initial diagnosis on the thigh injury he sustained in France training. [ @RMCsport via @GFFN 🗞 Paul Pogba is expected to miss 8 to 10 weeks of action, following initial diagnosis on the thigh injury he sustained in France training. [@RMCsport via @GFFN] Season 6 of Unlock Pogba is locked now😭 twitter.com/UtdDistrict/st… Season 6 of Unlock Pogba is locked now😭 twitter.com/UtdDistrict/st…

kel @kelvinjk24 @SkySportsNews Dude trying everything he can not to play for united again😄😄 @SkySportsNews Dude trying everything he can not to play for united again😄😄

iScout Official @iscout_official @SkySportsPL Atleast it means van de Beek might game more game time lmao … might. @SkySportsPL Atleast it means van de Beek might game more game time lmao … might.

7 @UtdJ4Y @utdreport @RMCsport Yeah he might be another club’s player by the time he returns @utdreport @RMCsport Yeah he might be another club’s player by the time he returns

Zesty_offical @zestyoffical @utdreport

Varane is out

Shaw is out

Rashford doesn't have match fitness or something like that

This club is on the edge man 🤦 @RMCsport Pogba is outVarane is outShaw is outRashford doesn't have match fitness or something like thatThis club is on the edge man 🤦 @utdreport @RMCsport Pogba is out Varane is out Shaw is out Rashford doesn't have match fitness or something like thatThis club is on the edge man 🤦

Paul Pogba has divided opinion ever since he rejoined Manchester United back in 2016. The Frenchman arrived from Juventus for a then world-record fee of £89 million.

However, Pogba's lack of consistency has been used as a point against him. The 28-year-old midfielder has made 212 appearances for Manchester United and has contributed to 38 goals and 49 assists.

Paul Pogba is yet to sign a new contract with Manchester United

Despite being one of the most important players in the squad, Paul Pogba is yet to sign a new contract with Manchester United. The former Juventus player has entered the final year of his contract and has so far shown no signs of penning an extension.

If Pogba fails to sign a new contract by January, he will be free to sign a pre-contract with any European giant. This would allow the 28-year-old midfielder to join them on a free transfer come next summer.

Various clubs have shown interest in signing the Manchester United midfielder, with Juventus, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain being the most likely destinations for the World Cup winner.

As things stand, Paul Pogba has had an underwhelming 2021-22 season. The former Juventus star started the season on fire by registering 7 assists in the first 4 games. Since then the 28-year-old midfielder's form has fallen off and has not made a single goal contribution in the remaining games.

