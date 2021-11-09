×
"Circus is coming to an end" - Manchester United fans react hilariously after Paul Pogba is ruled out due to injury

Manchester United fans react to Paul Pogba's injury
Vatsal Vora
ANALYST
Modified Nov 09, 2021 09:01 PM IST
News

Manchester United fans online were quick to dismiss Paul Pogba's latest injury whilst on international duty with the French national team. Many fans were unconcerned about the prospect of missing their star midfielder this season.

Paul Pogba picked up a thigh injury which is expected to keep him out of action for most of the remainder of 2021. The 28-year-old midfielder will now miss France's World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Finland and the majority of Manchester United's games in the calendar year.

The French national announced Paul Pogba's latest injury by tweeting:

"Paul Pogba has suffered an injury to the quadriceps of the right thigh and is forced to miss the next two matches. To replace him, Didier Deschamps called on Jordan Veretout."

Manchester United fans on Twitter have reacted to the news, with many suggesting the 28-year-old midfielder was not contributing to the cause and will not make much difference to the team. Here are some of the best tweets from Manchester United fans:

@utdreport @skysports_sheth Circus is coming to an end
@StretfordPaddck So his last ever league appearance for united is getting sent off against Liverpool 😂
@StretfordPaddck Oh well, Not a big loss
@StretfordPaddck Blessing in disguise?
@UtdDistrict @TheAthleticUK No doubt there will be a trip to the States again, shooting 3 pointers and dancing. Circus
@UtdDistrict @TheAthleticUK Advantage united
Pogba bagged 7 assists and said bye twitter.com/ManUtd/status/…
Pogba and Varane injured. Lol it's about to get REAL SPOOKY for Ole Goner
@SkySportsNews Souness right now https://t.co/dNXrRecju0
@SkySportsNews In other words Pogba no longer wants to play for Ole and wants a move in January 🤷‍♂️😂
Season 6 of Unlock Pogba is locked now😭 twitter.com/UtdDistrict/st…
@SkySportsNews Possibly played his last game for United then.
@SkySportsNews Every cloud has a silver lining!!
@SkySportsNews Happy holidays then..
@SkySportsNews Dude trying everything he can not to play for united again😄😄
@SkySportsPL Lol l domt understand someone who thinks Pogba injured is a problem for Man Utd, like really
@SkySportsPL Atleast it means van de Beek might game more game time lmao … might.
@GoalNews @paulpogba @FrenchTeam Let him stay out for as long as he wishes, lazy good player.
@utdreport @RMCsport Yeah he might be another club’s player by the time he returns
@utdreport @RMCsport Pogba is out Varane is out Shaw is out Rashford doesn't have match fitness or something like thatThis club is on the edge man 🤦

Paul Pogba has divided opinion ever since he rejoined Manchester United back in 2016. The Frenchman arrived from Juventus for a then world-record fee of £89 million.

However, Pogba's lack of consistency has been used as a point against him. The 28-year-old midfielder has made 212 appearances for Manchester United and has contributed to 38 goals and 49 assists.

Paul Pogba is yet to sign a new contract with Manchester United

Despite being one of the most important players in the squad, Paul Pogba is yet to sign a new contract with Manchester United. The former Juventus player has entered the final year of his contract and has so far shown no signs of penning an extension.

If Pogba fails to sign a new contract by January, he will be free to sign a pre-contract with any European giant. This would allow the 28-year-old midfielder to join them on a free transfer come next summer.

Various clubs have shown interest in signing the Manchester United midfielder, with Juventus, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain being the most likely destinations for the World Cup winner.

As things stand, Paul Pogba has had an underwhelming 2021-22 season. The former Juventus star started the season on fire by registering 7 assists in the first 4 games. Since then the 28-year-old midfielder's form has fallen off and has not made a single goal contribution in the remaining games.

Paul Pogba could be out for 8-10 weeks following a thigh injury he picked up in France training, per @RMCsport https://t.co/IbaMVoeVfk

Edited by Parimal Dagdee
