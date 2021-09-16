"City and Chelsea above Manchester United" - Rio Ferdinand makes UCL admission 

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes the Red Devils are behind Chelsea and Manchester City regarding their chances of winning the Champions League this season.

The Englishman told BT Sport:

“I would put City and Chelsea above Man United right at this moment in time, it could change."

“Chelsea look like a team capable of pulling results out at any given time. City have the experience as well of winning things but Man United are the least experienced of the four [English] teams and least amount of understanding of how to win trophies,” he added.

Rio Ferdinand has made the comments after Manchester United started dreaming of winning the Champions League following the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

It should be recalled that the Portuguese recently hinted that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are targeting success in Europe's elite tournament this term.

Ronaldo said following the 4-1 victory over Newcastle United:

“We have a fantastic team, a young team with a fantastic coach, but as I have said before, we have to build up our confidence."

The team needs to be mature if we want to win the league and if we want to win the Champions League, and I think we are in a good way," he added.

" We have to win games, build up the confidence, build up the team and I am here to help the team.”

Manchester United kick-started their Champions League campaign on a disappointing note as they fell to a shocking 2-1 defeat against Young Boys on Tuesday evening. Up next, they will return to Premier League action with a clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Can Cristiano Ronaldo lead Manchester United to Champions League success?

Manchester United's path to the Champions League knockout phase

Following their disappointing 2-1 loss to Young Boys, Manchester United currently rank fourth in Group F. That result propelled Young Boys to the top of the table, with Atalanta and Villareal taking second and third positions respectively following their 2-2 draw.

The Red Devils will need to earn positive results from their remaining five group stage games to progress into the knockout phase of the tournament. Solskjaer's men need to raise their game as the likes of Atalanta and Villareal will surely prove to be tough nuts to crack.

