CK Vineeth assured a job by Kerala government if Centre fails to intervene

The Indian and Bengaluru FC forward was recently sacked from his government job sighting low attendance.

CK Vineeth was the star of the in Federation Cup final

What’s the story?

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as well Sports Minister AC Moideen extended their hands of support to CK Vineeth and announced that the government will offer a job to Indian international footballer CK Vineeth if the AG’s office doesn’t reinstate him following his sacking last week.

The minister further assured that the state government will communicate with the Centre via a letter asking for the reinstatement of the Bengaluru FC forward following his sacking last week.

"I have spoken to Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel over the phone in this regard. If the AG's office is not ready to take back Vineeth, the Kerala government will appoint Vineeth in any of its departments," the minister told media.

In case you didn’t know...

CK Vineeth was relieved of his duties at Kerala AG’s Office because of low attendance after serving two years at the office.

The heart of the matter

The decision to sack the Indian international was largely condemned by all sections of the society and rightly so. Soon after the announcement, Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel extended a hand of support to the beleaguered footballer and even assured that if a change of rules is needed to help sportsperson in the country pursuit their dreams, the Central Government will not shy away from doing the needful.

My statement on @ckvineeth controversy. I support his cause & will do the needful. Rules must be changed for welfare of players. #CKVineeth pic.twitter.com/4pf5foUdCA — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) May 19, 2017

The voice of support was reciprocated in the voice of the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who quipped that it was indeed something that should have been avoided and such happenings would indeed dampen the moral of the sportsperson.

"Union sports minister Vijay Goel has said that he will intervene in the issue. I expect that he will ask the authorities to take back Vineeth. If the Centre does not intervene in the issue, the state government is ready to give a suitable job to Vineeth,” said in a Facebook post later on.

Also read: Aizawl FC could make a backdoor entry into ISL

What’s next?

Vineeth responded in the best possible fashion – on the field. The 29-year-old came off the bench to score a brace in extra time, helping Bengaluru FC to their fourth trophy in as many years. The striker will now look to carry on his form to the AFC Cup where BFC will now square off against Maziya on 31st May with a place in the knockout stage on the line.

As per the matter of his job is concerned as his recent post on social media post suggested, he would like put this in the past soon and move on as quickly as possible and concentrate on what he can do best – play football.

Author’s take

It’s totally unfair for athletes in our country to give their 100% on the field if they are to also attend office on a regular basis following high-intensity training. And it is heartening to see the central, as well as the state government, come out in support of the footballer. Hopefully, this matter will be resolved at the earliest.

Also read: India’s international footballing fixtures to be broadcast live on Star Sports