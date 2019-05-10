Clash of the turnover Kings: It’s the Reds vs the Lilywhites in the UEFA Champions League Final

No one would have predicted that both the second legs of the semi-final round of the UEFA Champions League would turn around this way. Barcelona defeated Liverpool 3-0 at Camp Nou in the first leg while Tottenham had faced a humbling 1-0 defeat at the hands of Ajax at their own home.

The crowd at Anfield saw nothing short of a miracle when Klopp's Liverpool unbelievably turned the tables on Barca, with Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum both finding the back of the net twice. It soon became a nightmare for the Barcelona fans. The Blaugrana lads headed 3-0 into the second leg and even after all the efforts it was the Reds who stood tall with a 3-4 victory on aggregate.

Tottenham traveled to the Johan Cruyff Arena, Ajax's home with a hope to turn things around but an opening goal by Matthijs de Ligt in the 5th minute and another one by Hakim Ziyech in the 35th minute had shattered all hopes for the Spurs fans.

The miracle came in the form of Lucas Moura, the Brazillian forward scored twice in the 55th and the 59th minute leveling the scores for his side. Moments prior to the whistle Dele Alli came up with an assist for Lucas Moura in the 96th minute which broke the Ajax hearts and helped the whites from Tottenham to reach the UCL final.

An all English UCL Final in Madrid

The fans are all excited for an all English Champions League Final. Both teams have a great record against each other, with Liverpool having the upper hand on Spurs. Klopp's side is definitely the bigger contenders for the trophy. Liverpool has the chance to clinch two major titles this year, with them being on the second spot behind Manchester City by just one point and a game to go in the English Premier League.

On the other hand, it's a once in a lifetime opportunity for Spurs as it's their first ever Champions League final, but with Harry Kane still in doubts to be fit for the final. Spurs will definitely want to clinch the title as well as acquire the top four spot in the EPL.

Overall the final of the UCL on the first of June is definitely going to be one big title clash between the turnover kings and one that might just end their quest for a first major title in quite a while.