“Classic Klopp goal, classic Liverpool goal” – Gary Neville compares Liverpool star to Sadio Mane after he shines against Leicester

Manchester United legend Gary Neville compared Liverpool forward Luis Diaz to Sadio Mane after his performance against Leicester City on Monday, May 15. The Colombian winger made a darting run from the left-flank, which was found by goalkeeper Alisson Becker in the build-up to Liverpool's first goal.

The Reds won their Premier League away clash against Leicester City by a scoreline of 3-0. Curtis Jones opened the scoring in the 33rd minute before doubling his side's lead just three minutes later. Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the third goal of the game in the 71st minute with a sensational strike from a set-piece just outside the box.

Neville was impressed with the build-up play to Jones' first goal, especially Diaz's involvement. He compared Diaz's movement to former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, who formed a formidable partnership alongside Mohamed Salah.

Neville said on Monday Night Football (via Rousing the Kop):

“This is delicious from Salah. Brilliant from Jones. When Liverpool were at their very best you think of Mane and Salah making those runs from out to in, Diaz does it brilliantly there. Classic Klopp goal, classic Liverpool goal.”

Mane left the Reds to join Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich last summer. He was a crucial part of the Liverpool teams which won the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020. In 269 games for the club, he scored 120 goals and provided 48 assists.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke about Luis Diaz's injury during the training camp in Dubai

Luis Diaz picked up a knee injury during Liverpool's 2-1 defeat against Arsenal in October last year. However, he was back with the group for the team's training camp in Dubai during the 2022 FIFA World Cup break.

Unfortunately, Diaz sustained yet another injury in Dubai and was ruled out for three months. Speaking about Diaz's second injury, Jurgen Klopp said ahead of the Leicester clash (via Liverpool's website):

"The thing is, he was out after he got the injury in the Arsenal game – very strange game, by the way – and came back when we were in a training camp during the World Cup in Dubai, so we all thought, 'Finally back'."

Klopp added:

"He trained exceptional, absolutely exceptional, and he slipped only a little bit on the grass, felt something, kept going on, everything is fine. After training, 'Yeah, I feel a little bit. Let's see.' Another scan, out for another three months or whatever. Horrible, absolutely horrible."

Luis Diaz is finally back and is starting to earn plaudits for his performances. While there are only two games remaining in the ongoing season, the Colombian forward is expected to be an important piece of the side next term.

